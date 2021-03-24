Washington Posts Reem Akkad is appointed Editor of Foreign Visual Enterprises





A very well accomplished visual journalist and one of the most effective Reem team editorial players could not have been more suitable to start this role. For nearly five years at The Post, Reem has collaborated with journalists across visuals and news desks to create innovative, integrated stories, including Emmy-nominated Raising Barriers to Global Immigration and We Continue to Fight by Venezuela. Recently, it helped bring to sleep hungry, the masterpiece project that drew attention to the growing number of Americans in need of food aid. She has also overseen news coverage in protests, fires, shootings and natural disasters and has served as a field producer to cover major live events. Reem joined The Post in 2016 as a senior producer for original videos, helping lead a team of 10 video journalists filming, producing and editing multimedia projects. She began her career at ABC News, answering phones and giving faxes along the way to become a producer for Good Morning America. She spent eight years at Al Jazeera English, initially as an editor overseeing news programming from Washington and then as a senior planning producer for Fault Lines, a current affairs documentary program, overseen by a team of 20 producers and correspondents. Reem is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, where she focused on journalism and Middle Eastern studies. She was born in Damascus and immigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old, living first in New York, then Arkansas, Texas, DC and California. She is a native Arabic speaker. She lives in Arlington with her husband, Samer, and their sons, Fareed and Kareem. When not working or schooling at home, Reem is on her Peloton bike taking classes. It will launch in Foreign on April 13th.

