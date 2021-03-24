China-US tensions are not going away. What to watch now.

Text size





United States joined the Allies this week in sanctioning Chinese officials over human rights violations, just days after senior officials traded fiery comments at the first bilateral meeting of the Biden administration. Together, this calms down any consideration that investors would be able to shift tensions in the US to their list of concerns.

Chinese stocks have had a rough jump, with a 9% loss in the past month, as Beijing unleashed antitrust measures against major internet companies and investors worried that the government could start tightening credit as the economy recovers. . At the same time, investors are starting to look at other emerging markets, more hit as more people are vaccinated.

US-China tensions represent another layer of risk that investors need to analyze while allocating money to China. Predicting how the relationship will develop and how it may affect investment is complex.

The Biden administrations’ review of China’s US policies, a key factor in where things go next, could continue for several months. Early signals including rhetoric at the Alaskaindicate meeting The White House will continue to approach China as a strategic competitor. A Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Chinese experts this month illustrated a bipartisan concern about China on multiple fronts, including its role in technology and its push for greater diplomatic and military power. .

At the same time, however, there is growing awareness of how dependent many global companies are on China. The country is critical in terms of sales and supply chains, while it is also clear that the West needs to keep an open dialogue with Beijing and even cooperate with it in areas such as climate change.

Policy observers say it is too early to tell how different parts of the administration will work together in China’s politics. What seems most obvious is that President Joe Biden may leave behind many of the policies he inherited from President Donald Trump. A potentially new element could be greater international cooperation in relations with China.

Although seen as largely symbolic, recent coordinated sanctions on human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, and senior U.S. officials have raised concerns about Xinjiang and Hong KongIssues that China considers outside its borders could signal further multilateral efforts. UK discussions over fines or blacklists of companies continuing to receive goods from Xinjiang could also pave the way for a similar move in the US

The immediate impact on investors may be in industries such as textiles and electronic components whose supply chains affect the region. But investors also need to look at how the US, its allies and China react in broader terms. Increased pressure on China could make the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing a global point.

Trade, once at the center of the battle, will move sideways, though tariffs are likely to stay in place for now. Investors can focus on two broad areas: First, a major bill for China is paving the way through Congress, which has seen about 500 plus pieces of proposed China-related legislation in the past two years. The second key point is how the Department of Commerce and other agencies approach the various technology-related constraints introduced by the previous administration.

The Senate could bring a Chinese bill to the floor for a mid-April vote likely to focus around a bipartisan, two-chamber Endless Frontier Act that sets out a number of sectors critical to U.S. competition, including intelligence. artificial and semiconductor, says Anna Ashton, vice president of government affairs at the US Business Council. This would increase funding, possibly up to $ 150 billion, to boost research and development and reduce dependence on supply chains in China.

It is still unclear whether other proposals, such as restrictions or at least expanding foreign investment reviews in China, could be introduced into the bill and retain bipartisan support.

Congress will open fire on investors, a warning blow, but I do not see anything binding, in the near term, says Derek Scissors, a resident researcher based in China at the American Institute of Enterprise. While there may be room for targeted restrictions, perhaps so that Americans do not fund human rights abusers or key companies affiliated with the Peoples Liberation Army, Scissors see support falling for anything broader. .

Analysts say it is too early to know how the new administration will implement a range of technology-oriented constraints that pose a risk to parts of the sector. Early indications from Biden’s team have disappointed some tech companies awaiting a broader reversal of some of the measures, or the adjustment of rules introduced by the Trump administration.

Although they may create short-term volatility, for some, tensions are not a reason to leave the Chinese market. Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expects relations between the two countries to be frozen for decades as they fight for economic hegemony.

However, it sees a lot of cushion for geopolitical risks in Chinese stocks, with the Shanghai market trading about 15.5 times profits, compared to



S&P 500



22 times. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-stocks ETF (ASHR) are down 3% so far this year, compared to the 1.6% gain of the iShares China Large Cap (FXI) and the 5% gain in the S&P 500.

Americans need to look in the mirror and become real: China is four times the size of the United States, and over the next 10 years their middle class will double that of the United States, says Shalett. If you sell anything, you have to take care of the Chinese market.

It favors opportunities among local, innovative, medium-sized enterprises in chinas stock market businesses that are more or less out of geopolitical strife and will benefit from growth in areas like media, finance and healthcare, as well as a cyclical recovery.

Write to [email protected]