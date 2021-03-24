International
Goodbaby International 2020 Annual Net Profit Increases by 27.3% to HK $ 257.9 Million
Hong Kong, March 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (“Goodbaby International” or “Company”, HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, “GROUP“), a global parent products company, announced its annual results for the year completed 31 December 2020 (“Period”). During the period, the Group ‘s income was approx HK 8,305.0 million (2019: HK 8,777.1 millionAttributed to proactive commercial management actions, aggressive control over operating costs and optimization of financing costs, the Group achieved a growth of 10.3% (21.8% on a non-GAA P basis) in approximately HK $ 430.0 million (2019: $ 389.9 million HK) in reported operating profit, and an increase of 27.3% (38.5% on a non-GAAP basis) in net profit reported at approximately $ 257.9 million HK (2019: $ 202.6 million HK)
CYBEX achieved a strong growth momentum, steady profitability and market share growth
During the period, CYBEX brand global revenue increased by 8.1% (7.0% based on a constant currency) to approximately HK 2,656.8 million (2019: HK 2,457.5 million) Driven by its strong brand position and product portfolio (both car and cart locations), global fortified operations and supply chain, expansion of distribution channels and launch of new products, CYBEX achieved a performance of strong global in January and a strong recovery starting in the second half of May which lasted until December as regional economies gradually began to reopen and remain operational. During the period, CYBEX continued to receive numerous awards from independent European consumer testing organizations (e.g. ADAC), further demonstrating the brand’s commitment to safety, design and operation.
gb achieved growth in online sales through successful digital transformation
The gb brand revenue came in approx HK 2,472.0 million (2019: HK 2,834.7 million) globally. In the key China market, strong revenue performance before the COVID-19 outbreak was directly affected by the pandemic in GB’s offline retail and wholesale channels in China, where temporary nationwide closures and subsequent periodic regional closures / reopening occurred. As a result, the number of self-managed off-line stores of the brand decreased, however overall foot traffic is gradually recovering. During the period, the gb brand continued to seize opportunities by modernizing and improving its brand image and accelerating the rapid transformation of the business towards a digital, real-time digital internet platform driven by data / social media, thus achieving channel growth. its online, which was driven by recovery and strong revenue growth in its unsustainable product category. gb has maintained and will strengthen its core brand awareness in China market by dedicating resources to delivering new products for both sustainable and non-sustainable products and using targeted marketing for key customer groups to stay on top of mind in design, safety and functionality.
Evenflo recorded an increase in market share with the introduction of new products
Evenflo recorded revenue of approximately $ 1,667.7 million HK (2019: HK 1,839.5 million) in the period. Despite the impact of the pandemic on United States during the second quarter, revenues began to recover in mid-June and achieved steady year-on-year growth for the third quarter of 2020, offset by late-year deliveries to major national retailers caused by logistics disruptions global due to continued COVID -19 continuing economic and political impact and uncertainty. Online revenue recorded growth over the period, driven by strong consumer acceptance for new product introductions. The new product introductions are the result of the Evenflo brand image improvement strategy and the shift of the overall product mix to more profitable products.
During the period, Business with blue chips recorded income approximately HK 997.2 million (2019: $ 1,008.6 million HK) Compensating for the first-half revenue decline that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic is a strong and rapid recovery in the second half. An increase of 8.0% (increase of 7.1% on the basis of constant currency) was achieved after the resumption of remittances from China production and gradual recovery in the global markets of its customers. The Blue Chip business remains stable.
Group income from other business units including Group tactical brands and vendor private label business is approximate HK $ 511.4 million (2019: HK $ 636.8 million) during the Period. The year-on-year decrease was caused by the impact of COVID-19 combined with the ongoing portfolio rationalization.
view
Looking ahead, CEO of Goodbaby International z. Martin Pos said, “Goodbaby International has remained steadfast in its commitment to its long-term strategy while simultaneously executing aggressive, proactive reform initiatives. As a result, we have withstood the challenges associated with it and remain operationally strong and profitable. , successfully turning the global crisis into With the introduction of the global distribution of global vaccines to combat COVID-19 and the preliminary signs of stabilization in the economic and political environment in our key markets, we are looking from the middle to the end of 2021 with growing optimism.In particular, CYBEXwill achieve strong global revenue growth in all key geographical regions and gain market share driven by its current product portfolio, new product launches, new category expansions, strengthened chain capabilities supply and expansion of national distribution platforms in the new geographical territories. gb will continue to update its brand, rapidly expand the digital online retail system and social media-based channels, and focus on product innovation, technology, and new product launches, which will create the basis for revenue growth and profitability. Evenflo will continue to launch new, more profitable products and meet new business prices from leading retailers, thus boosting its steady growth and market share. We believe that our strong global model with a dragon is the key element to drive our achievements forward. “
For more details, please refer to the announcement:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0323/2021032301671.pdf
About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. is a world leading company for parent products. The group serves millions of families around the world through the design, research and development, production, marketing and sales of child car safety seats, strollers, clothing and home textile products, food, nursing and personal care products, crib , bicycles and bicycles and other children’s products.
BURIMI Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
