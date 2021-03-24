International Dinner awaits for 2021, but still needs donations | tidings

If you haven’t done enough digesting your meal by 2020, you have another year to let it cool down. After all it is too much to eat.

Like many other things, the 2021 edition of the RotarySomerset-Pulaski International Breakfast Club Dinner is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Normally, the community favorite event in which local individuals from cultures across the globe bring home-cooked food that represents their heritage (or or in some cases, well-practiced culinary talents by trying their hand at culinary cuisine. a particular nation or origin) would have been held earlier this month.

In fact, even though the fear of the virus was starting to become prominent in the US and here locally, the dinner went ahead and held a successful banquet in 2020. Lindsay Shrum, International Dinner Club Dinner Project Leader of the Morning, said they were very blessed that we did not have any problems regarding the spread of COVID as a result and had a very good year.

This year, however, we decided for the safety of our community and our chefs not to hold what would have been the 21st International Dinner, Shrum said. It’s a big event and we did not want to try it and not do it fairly.

All parties normally involved seemed to understand the decision to cancel, Shrum said.

Our chefs have been very entertaining and wonderful, offering to send us videos to share with groups, she said. We really appreciate everyone’s commitment to it and understanding of the situation.

While organizers may not yet feel the right time to host a giant buffet line, they still need the funds that went along with holding the event.

We have sent letters to sponsors, anyone who would be willing to give, Shrum said. This is our biggest fundraiser for the club.

Bringing donations to replace what would have been done through ticket sales helps us continue our mission by serving the community, both domestically and internationally.

According to the letter sent by the Somerset-Pulaski County Rotary Club, funds raised from the event help support international projects including sustainable water supply, polio eradication efforts, medical supplies, community park equipment and educational materials. Proceeds are also used to fund and continue support for local projects including the construction of handicap ramps, the Academy of Young Entrepreneurs, the Library of Imagination and the Scouts to name a few.

Despite the pandemic, we still built ramps, are working on a shoe project for local schools, and are completing the construction of park benches for the community from our bottle tops, reads the letters. Without your support for this dinner, we are unable to continue supporting these projects. Our Rotary Club is working to continue to make a difference in the community and in our world even during the pandemic.

Although sponsorships will not offer the same table and food options, it will provide you with ongoing support for this community and our world and recognition on our Facebook page, she added. We hope you consider joining and providing support for our Rotary projects as you have done for many years. We appreciate your continued support as well as the recognition that we are a good administrator of your donations.

Forms of sponsorship include:

$ 900 gold sponsorship;

$ 700 silver sponsorship;

$ 500 bronze sponsorship;

$ 300 Rotary Friend.

Money can be posted at International Dinner Support, 169 Woodland Drive or PO Box 62, Somerset, Ky. 42501. Please include a check or money order for the total amount; do not send cash. For more information on how to donate or sponsor, contact Shrum at [email protected], Christie Adams at [email protected], Meredith Robertson at [email protected], Mete Sergin at [email protected], or Ben Robertson at [email protected]

Rest assured, plans are to resume dinner again in 2022.

Absolutely, said Shrum. Our plan is to do it again next year and celebrate again next year, maybe even bigger than before.