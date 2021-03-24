Research captures the best COVID-19 Approaches of Pharmaceutical Companies





READING, Pa., March 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – PharmaForce International (PFI), has prepared a strategically important and timely report to help understand the operational challenges of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries during the pandemic. The purpose of United States Best Practices Report COVID-19, which was completed this January, will share insights on how companies are adapting to the unprecedented situation. Analysts at PFI conducted over 150 interviews and surveys over a period of 8 months (March 2020 to December 2020) through numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in United States. Respondents include sales representatives, regional / regional managers, medical science liaisons and market access staff. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected day-to-day activities at both industry and HCP levels. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies must constantly monitor the situation and adjust approaches and strategies of field personnel adhering to local, state and national guidelines. PFI has observed different approaches in all functional areas of clients, sales, marketing, medical issues and market access. Not only is the amount of customer interaction significantly affected, but the quality and nature of those specific engagements as well. While operating during a pandemic, each field-based role is presented with its individual challenges. Sales representatives have significantly increased their virtual interactions with HCP, compared to face-to-face interactions. However, the study finds that there are still approximately 30% – 40% of HCPs who are not seeing Sales Representations personally or practically. On average, sales representatives are only making about 1-2 HCP calls per day since then March 2020. Personnel deployed in a field medical role are seeing less resistance to interaction from HCP than those deployed in a field Sales role. However, many of the field medical interviewees indicated that the frequency and duration of KOL engagements were affected, noting that prior to COVID-19, KOL interactions lasted longer than in a virtual environment. For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer IN [email protected]or by phone at 610-370-2906. PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence company with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. PFI has become the market leader in comparing trading operations and competitive intelligence. BURIMI PharmaForce International Similar links https://www.pharmaforceintl.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos