Medical school awaits match day by car | FIU News
The stage was set, in a parking lot at FIU, for Herbert Wertheim Medical College (HWCOM) for the first time drive on Match Day. The party was about to begin. And then the rain came threatening to soften the celebration. But it was raining without matches for the excitement of the students.
“We started Med school in a storm [Irma] and ended up in a pandemic. A little rainstorm will do us no good, “said medical student Roshan Bransden before opening the envelope containing her” match. “With a shout and a glow, she announced she would continue her medical training at family medicine at Einstein Medical School / Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
The rain was heavy and some people got wet, but luckily, it was a quick shower.
The National Residence Sharing Program (The Match) is an organization that “matches” applicants and residency programs in specialized medical fields. The process is complex and quite competitive. More than 48,000 applicants competed for just over 38,000 video games this year – the biggest game ever recorded.
It works like this: first, there is an interviewing process. Applicants and programs then rank each other in order of preference. Finally, a computer algorithm decides who goes where.
This year, HWCOM students enrolled in some of the country’s most prominent residency programs, including Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Harvard / Massachusetts General Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital, Duke Medical Center, UCLA, USC-San Francisco, NYU and Baylor.
“I’m very proud of our students, in fact, I’m very proud,” said Dr. Robert Sackstein, Dean of HWCOM. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, but our students showed tremendous perseverance and perseverance. They really showed what they can do and the world will know soon.”
Forty-two percent of the documents that will come soon will complete their residencies in Florida. Nearly a quarter will stay in South Florida after matching programs at UM / Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Memorial Health System. This is important because studies show that most young doctors decide to practice near the place where they conduct their in-house training. And there is a shortage of doctors across the country, especially in primary care.
A majority (57 percent) of the graduating class is in primary care: family medicine, internal medicine, OB / GYN, pediatrics, preventive medicine, and psychiatry. David Dorcius is one of them. He encountered internal medicine at his dream school, Emory University School of Medicine.
Dorcius is grateful that the school found a creative way to celebrate Match Day despite the pandemic.
“More than graduation, this day is more important to me because you discover the results of years of hard work,” he said. “Being able to celebrate it in person with what I love is irreplaceable.”
His proud sister, Dr. Daphney Dorcius, hugged her “little” brother in ceremony. Dr. Dorcius is a resident of anesthesiology at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. She graduated from HWCOM last year and, due to the pandemic, did not get this kind of Match Day experience.
“I understand how important it is for him to celebrate such a great achievement,” she said.
Last year, the college held a “through the car” event. The students climbed into an FIU parking lot and took the envelopes of their matches inside the cars. This year’s personal event was made possible because the medical students and most of the staff have been vaccinated. Still, they were required to walk the safe distance and wear masks.
The first students to come on stage and open their envelopes were Tori Ehrhardt and partner Aaron Shepherd. The couple matched at Emory University – she in emergency medicine, he in internal medicine. They hugged in ecstasy as the crowd cheered and cars fell to the feast. Emory was their choice no. 1.
“Above the Moon, fully excited, so happy,” Ehrhardt radiated. “I can not believe the support that FIU HWCOM has given over our four years and especially for the moment. So that we can celebrate together.
“Medical students have been uniquely affected by the pandemic. COVID-19 disrupted the healthcare system and their medical education. After an extremely challenging year, Match Day was a testament to their excellent training and determination.
Erhardt, who lost her mother last summer, said last year has been the hardest hers life “But I have so much support and I know she’m looking down on me, my partner and the rest of my family, and she’m smiling.”
