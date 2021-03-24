Seattle International Film Festival reveals works to forum participants in progress (exclusive) | tidings





The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) Hierarchy has announced the 2021 filmmakers selected for the New Works in Progress Forum on April 15th and 16th. Directors Lisa Leeman and her American documentary Walk from Me does it have Trans * Formed, and Kaltrina Krasniqi and her Kosovar narrative feature Erandrrat Summer Sea have been selected to participate. This year the forum has been cut from four to two projects after the showcase and SIFF were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The sessions, which will not be blocked with geoblock, are part of the virtual SIFF of these years that takes place from April 8-18. Forum audience members will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement when purchasing their tickets to ensure the event is a confidential space for filmmakers during the creative process. Mentors will be announced soon. Twenty-six years after her chronicles a young artist in gender transition in Metamorphosis: Man to Woman, Leeman finds its subject at a new crossroads in Walk from Me. We filmmakers get so close to the stories we tell and the people in our films and even I become part of that story, the first for me, Leeman said. So I’m ready to share a rough cut in the safe space of the New Job Forum at SIFF. I premiered my latest movie at SIFF (rouse, 2014), and I know I can trust audiences, filmmakers and SIFF mentors to give us intelligent and substantive feedback on how the film is working, before we resume film editing. Speaking about her selection, Krasniqi said, Erandrrat Summer Sea is my first feature film I have worked with since 2014. This is a very personal film through which I learned a lot about my mother, her challenges as well as the challenges of women all over the world in trying to for economic independence. We are currently in the final stages of the project and we are excited to share our child with the excellent SIFF team New Forum Work in Progress. I am interested in telling a universal story and I hoped this platform would help us do just that. SIFF Artistic Director Beth Barrett said, We are excited that the Forum of New Works in Progress is back in 2021, at the festival on our virtual SIFF channel. Being able to support these talented filmmakers at this important crossroads of their projects is an honor. The depth of engagement and discussion is unique, and our SIFF audiences appreciate being able to participate in shaping the future of these films. It’s an exciting time for the future of audience and cinema engagement in what we hope will soon be a post-pandemic era, said New Works-In-Progress Forum curator Kathleen McInnis. The SIFF virtual channel, although not the same as an intimate cinema environment, will allow for an even more powerful, diverse dialogue between filmmakers, mentors and audiences. After all, these are global narrators for a global audience. Graduates of the Progress Jobs Forum include the Alvaro Delgado Aparicios 2018 Berlin drama and SIFF Altarpiece (Peru-Germany-Norway), Mara Paz Gonzlezs Lina Nga Lima (Chile-Peru-Argentina) starring in 2019 Toronto and 2020 Goteborg, and Jordan Schieles American documentary Silk and flame, who appeared in 2018 Berlin and Hot Docs, and won the $ 50,000 Clarke Legacy Award next year at SIFF.

