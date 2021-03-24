On a mission to build the future of health news amid a global pandemic

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists collaborates with hundreds of members around the world. Each of these journalists is among the best in his country and many, many have won national and global awards. Our monthly series, Meet the Investigators, highlights the work of these tireless journalists.

Syed Nazakat is a veteran reporter and editor-in-chief of DataLEADS, a Delhi – based media firm that conducts data analysis and journalism training across the region and operates on India’s front page data, driven by healthcare reporting. Nazakat also founded and leads Center for Investigative Journalism, a non – profit organization that promotes surveillance journalism in India. We interviewed him as many countries mark the first anniversary of blockages and other measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did you start covering health?

I have never covered health as a journalist. I started my career with a weekly children’s column in a local newspaper in India. Then as a full-time staff correspondent, for 16 years, I covered political situations, conflicts, wars and armed uprisings, and social and development issues in about 30 countries. I interviewed politicians, spy masters, drug dealers, al-Qaeda infantry in Afghanistan, prisoners in rehab camps in Saudi Arabia and the military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. It was around 2013 when I started to notice an increase in the availability of open source data in India and elsewhere. [I thought:] How do we understand this data? How to use it for storytelling and empowering people. How to build intersections between data, technology and media? During a morning conversation with my partner, Sabba, who is a healthcare professional, an accurate idea of ​​starting a data-driven platform was formed.

Why did you feel the need to have a health-focused exit to Asia?

We were living an extraordinary period in history. Today, we are producing more information than we will be able to consume. IN DataLEADS our mission is to empower people with information because equal access to information will protect lives and enrich and advance societies. Traditionally coverage of health events has been sporadic. But at the same time, we are witnessing that more and more people are going online for health information than ever before. Do they really find what they are looking for? Will they be able to understand unstructured information [data] which remains largely preserved in silos? Here we go. Our goal is to build the future of health news and data by collaborating with journalists, doctors and data scientists. The pandemic has just highlighted how important it is to devote more resources to health coverage more broadly.

What are the health coverage challenges in the region?

There are a number of challenges. Newsrooms are not well equipped to understand data. Even in the major media organizations in Asia, there are still no dedicated data visualization teams. There are fewer resources and [smaller] budgets allocated to public health news and science reporting.

Checking the facts of health content online is also not common. We are currently seeing a wave of medical misinformation, myths, unscientific claims, inaccurate data and false treatments. While some of this information may only result in a little confusion about what you should eat or how much exercise you need, others [fake news] may have more serious effects.

Health Analytics is a data-driven project. What kind of added value do the data bring to this pace?

If you look at health as a beating, there is a growing demand for data-based information. We see this in the current pandemic, where reporting focuses on quantitative measures such as exponential growth rate, case fatality rate, and even predictive modeling. In our work on Asia Health Analyzes, we use the data in different ways. We collect and clear data and make it available on [spread] leaflets for readers, scholars and policymakers. We visualize and compile data. We do interactive visualizations based on data collected from various open sources.

What is the value of fact-checking health data, and how does it do that?

The Internet is full of harmful information about health. Data and health together can be tricky to treat because health-related data is often blindly trusted. We conducted data verification for various public health entities including rabies, TB [tuberculosis], cancer, suicides and most recently COVID-19. We verify data by checking it for accuracy and inconsistencies, including typos or incorrect numbers exported from PDF files and other documents. We use multiple sources and databases including historical data and information obtained through the Right to Information Act (RTI). To clean and filter the data, we do most of our work on [Microsoft] Excel and Google Sheets. Weve got an excellent team for data visualization. Our fact-finding team works in collaboration with doctors and technologists to identify and combat misinformation. Our fact-finding team works in collaboration with physicians and technologists in over 15 Asian countries to verify content and claims.

What is your COVID-19 coverage strategy and how do your reporters protect themselves and their resources?

Weve been covering the COVID-19 explosion since day one. One of our team members, a Chinese journalist, made some of the first stories about what was happening in Wuhan. With the help of local contacts, she closely monitored WeChat and identified previous trends. We started the Wuhan diary with accounts from students and locals from Wuhan. We protected our resources using an encrypted messaging platform. We did not disclose the locations and identities of our sources. It is not easy to report on China especially at a time when China has imposed strict information blockade. We started covering the most common topics about COVID-19 and other diseases that people were searching for online. We also did more data history and online interviews. We approved the COVID-19 guidelines in the office and closed it completely for more than a month, recommending virtual appointments and canceling non-core trips. We also disinfected the office twice a day. But despite all these measures, two of our team members became infected with the virus. Thankfully both have recovered and are back at work.

Have you been particularly struck by any history or data analysis amid all this pandemic news?

Interactive data stories published by various news organizations were extremely effective in making people understand the weight of exponential spread and the positive effects of social distance, which were almost lacking in popular vocabulary before the pandemic. We have used geographical cartography to enable people to easily access nearby hospitals and testing facilities. One of our data stories was viewed more than 2 million times, which gave us an insight into how people desperately seek information about COVID-19. In another separate data story, we designed China’s air traffic to show how the explosion has hit the aviation industry in China. We also did a deep dive and map wildlife trade based on about 6 million trade data. History revealed how China could have prevented COVID-19.

The pandemic has forced each of us to reevaluate our lives and learn what really matters. It has taught us the power of learning from each other.

How has the site mandate changed with the coronavirus urgency?

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest story of our lives. As it unfolds, the constant flow of news has been great and our team has worked non-stop. Our focus remained on covering the pandemic, its spread and its impact. We devoted more resources to fact-checking medical misinformation to identify and unlock misinformation and misinformation. We started a dedicated website called the First Checkup to verify health facts and often sought ideas and collaboration through our weekly newsletter from our readers. We have started FACTICALLY a series of videos to identify and combat medical misinformation, fraud, unscientific medical advice and suspicious claims. We are also launching another series of videos focused on science commentators and interviews by our fact checkers who are doctors, scientists and public health experts.

A year has passed since most countries announced blockades and other measures to combat the pandemic. What is the biggest lesson you have learned in the last 12 months?

The pandemic changed everything. This has been a crisis of great proportions, in its pace and in its taxes. My biggest lesson from this global emergency has been that it has taught us how quickly we are able to adapt to change and challenges.

The pandemic has forced each of us to reevaluate our lives and learn what really matters. It has taught us the power of learning from each other. He taught us the power of cooperation. During the pandemic, people came together and helped each other. Journalists in many parts of the world collaborated with scientists and doctors in new and creative ways. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we at DataLEADS brought 620+ policymakers, government officials, WHO team members, health journalists, fact-checkers and public health specialists from more than 55 countries together to come up with ideas and to discuss how to stop misinformation medicine. Today our team of fact-checkers has more doctors and technologists than journalists. I am excited to see more avenues leading the way to deeper collaboration, what we can create with this approach and how these practices are repeated.

The pandemic is not over yet. Moving forward, what is the biggest priority or task for you and your reporting team as you continue to cover the story?

There is an explosion of information: Millions of photos, videos and documents related to COVID-19 are uploaded every day. The challenge for journalists around the world will remain to understand this information (and data). At DataLEADS, we are building a data center which will be a repository of data files and visualizations from a variety of sources, including official data, electronic health records, insurance claims, disease records, courts, surveys and even smartphone health tracking apps. Our data center is run by an excellent team including a computer journalist, a technologist and a mathematician. The purpose behind it is to compile data and understand patterns and trends and get a deeper insight. The global health emergency has shown that real-world data and evidence can help us understand a rapidly changing public health crisis and speed decisions on testing and treatments in ways that can save lives.

