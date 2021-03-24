China vaccine donations ‘soften blow’ as naval militia seize Julian Felipe Reef Carpio

MANILA, Philippines – China appears to be appeasing the Philippines by donating the COVID-19 vaccine as its naval militia traps Julian Felipe or Reef Whitsun in the Western Philippine Sea, said Supreme Court High’s retirement associate Antonio Carpio.

The National Task Force for the Western Philippine Sea and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that about 220 Chinese fishing vessels, believed to be part of the Beijing Maritime Militia, were seen anchored in the line formation at the coral reef on March 7.

One week before that, the Philippines received 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government. A second batch of 400,000 doses arrived Wednesday morning, days after the Philippines opened a diplomatic protest over the presence of Chinese ships in the Western Philippine Sea.

“It is possible that China is trespassing in our maritime area but mitigating it by sending us vaccines, giving us vaccines. It is part of their effort to mitigate the blow, but we should not fall for it,” he said. said Carpio “Headstart” of ANC. Wednesday.

Noting that the country’s maritime areas are important and vital for survival, Carpio added that the Philippines should not rely on China for vaccines.

Preface to the conquest of Julian Felipe Reef

Carpio, a member of the Philippine delegation in his arbitration against China’s maritime claims before the UNCLOS court, warned that the presence of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe could be a prelude to the occupation of the area.

The retired magistrate compared the latest development to how the Chinese occupied Reef Mischief, which is also within the exclusive Philippine economic zone, in 1995.

“They started saying that they just built a shelter for fishermen on the Mischief Reef. Now the Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea,” he said.

While the Chinese Embassy claimed the boats were merely “fishing boats being sheltered,” Carpio noted that at the time there were no storms anywhere near Julian Felipe Reef.

Earlier this week, the Philippine Armed Forces confirmed that at least 183 Chinese militia ships are still present in the reef about 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

On Tuesday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs called on China to withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets to the Kalayaan Islands Group in the Western Philippine Sea.

“We reiterate that the continued deployment, delayed presence and activities of Chinese vessels in the Philippine maritime areas significantly violate the sovereignty, rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines,” the DFA said.