International
China vaccine donations ‘soften blow’ as naval militia seize Julian Felipe Reef Carpio
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) – 24 March 2021 – 10:47 am
MANILA, Philippines – China appears to be appeasing the Philippines by donating the COVID-19 vaccine as its naval militia traps Julian Felipe or Reef Whitsun in the Western Philippine Sea, said Supreme Court High’s retirement associate Antonio Carpio.
The National Task Force for the Western Philippine Sea and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that about 220 Chinese fishing vessels, believed to be part of the Beijing Maritime Militia, were seen anchored in the line formation at the coral reef on March 7.
One week before that, the Philippines received 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government. A second batch of 400,000 doses arrived Wednesday morning, days after the Philippines opened a diplomatic protest over the presence of Chinese ships in the Western Philippine Sea.
“It is possible that China is trespassing in our maritime area but mitigating it by sending us vaccines, giving us vaccines. It is part of their effort to mitigate the blow, but we should not fall for it,” he said. said Carpio “Headstart” of ANC. Wednesday.
Noting that the country’s maritime areas are important and vital for survival, Carpio added that the Philippines should not rely on China for vaccines.
Preface to the conquest of Julian Felipe Reef
Carpio, a member of the Philippine delegation in his arbitration against China’s maritime claims before the UNCLOS court, warned that the presence of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe could be a prelude to the occupation of the area.
The retired magistrate compared the latest development to how the Chinese occupied Reef Mischief, which is also within the exclusive Philippine economic zone, in 1995.
“They started saying that they just built a shelter for fishermen on the Mischief Reef. Now the Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea,” he said.
While the Chinese Embassy claimed the boats were merely “fishing boats being sheltered,” Carpio noted that at the time there were no storms anywhere near Julian Felipe Reef.
Earlier this week, the Philippine Armed Forces confirmed that at least 183 Chinese militia ships are still present in the reef about 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.
On Tuesday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs called on China to withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets to the Kalayaan Islands Group in the Western Philippine Sea.
“We reiterate that the continued deployment, delayed presence and activities of Chinese vessels in the Philippine maritime areas significantly violate the sovereignty, rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines,” the DFA said.
As It Happens
Last update: 24 March 2021 – 10:38 am
March 24, 2021 – 10:38 am
Chinese cruise ships filled with Julian Felipe reef in the Western Philippine Sea could be a prelude to invading the entire area, says senior High Court justice associate Antonio Carpio.
The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.
“They started saying they just built a shelter for fishermen on the Mischief Reef. Now the Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea,” Carpio said in an interview with Headstart. of the ANC with Karen Davila.
March 23, 2021 – 7:02 pm
The Philippines has demanded that China immediately “withdraw its fishing vessels and marine assets in the vicinity and waters adjacent to the relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the Western Philippine Sea.”
He also urges China to steer its fishing vessels “to give up destructive environmental activities”.
The request comes after the Philippines launched a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Exclusive Philippine Economic Zone.
China maintains ships located in the area, which it calls “Niu’e Jiao”, to “shelter near Niu’e Jiao due to harsh sea conditions”.
March 23, 2021 – 1:17 pm
The United States Embassy in Manila expresses concern over the presence of 220 Chinese naval militia vessels at the Julian Felipe Reef in the Western Philippine Sea.
Despite the Chinese Embassy claiming that these were merely “sheltered fishing vessels”, the US Embassy notes that Chinese vessels have been anchored in the area for months in increasing numbers.
“[China] “It uses the naval militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region,” the US Embassy said in a statement.
22 March 2021 – 7:11 am
The Philippines on Sunday accused China of “incursion” after hundreds of militia ships were spotted near a controversial reef in the South China Sea.
“We urge the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately remember these ships violating our maritime rights and violating our sovereign territory,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. – AFP
We look with great concern at the presence of 220 Chinese militia ships on Reef Julian Felipe (internationally known as Reef Whitsun, located within Union Reefs) in the Western Philippine Sea. For more: https://t.co/swxfNO1Zr8 pic.twitter.com/Wfbqwf7WSN
– Delfin Lorenzana (@del_lorenzana) March 21, 2021
27 August 2020 – 9:37 am
China said a U.S. spy plane entered a no-fly zone used by the Chinese military for live-fire training, calling it an act of provocation, state media said on Tuesday.
Flight of the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft over an area to the north China violated security rules between the two nations, Xinhua reported, citing Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian.
“The U.S. action could easily have resulted in miscalculations and even accidents,” the report said, adding “that the move was an obvious provocation.” – AFP
