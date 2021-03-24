International
China says there will be no military parade to mark Communist Party centennial
Beijing has ruled out holding a military parade to mark Communist Partycentennial in July, after releasing details of some of the activities planned for the anniversary.
There will be no military parade, said Li Jun, assistant director of the Department of Political Work of the Central Military Commissions, at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
Everything [military] the staff will remain in their positions to celebrate the centenary and to defend the peace of the country and the people.
Get the latest knowledge and analysis from us Global Impact Newsletter on great stories originating from China.
The centennial on July 1 is considered one of the most important political tasks for the party this year and officials across the country have been told to ensure that social stability is maintained for the event.
President Xi Jinping has said there will be a grand celebration and called for parties for 92 million members study its history in the lead up to the historic moment.
Beijing usually holds sensational military parades every 10 years on October 1, China’s national day. the last such show was in 2019, headed by Xi, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China.
Four years ago Xi led another parade, marking 70 years since the end of World War II. It was the first time China had staged a military show outside its national day, sparking speculation that a parade could also be planned for the centenary.
But senior military official Li said other activities were planned in the country. New spaces dedicated to the history of Kosovo would be created Peoples Liberation Army, including the Hong Kong garrison and navy, he said, without elaborating.
He said the main theme for the PLA celebrations would be consolidating loyalty to the party and Xi, who chairs the Central Military Commission.
The celebrations of the armies will focus on … resolutely following the command of President Xi, being in charge of President Xi and securing President Xi, Li said.
Meanwhile, party history will be taught in primary and secondary schools across the country this year.
We will actively push for the study of party history through textbooks, classrooms and mindsets, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy executive director of the Party Publicity Department, who was also at the conference.
[We] will lead young people to learn history and love the party and the country and to listen resolutely to the party and follow the party, he said.
There would also be a meeting to celebrate the centenary and Xi would give a speech, Wang said, without giving further details.
China officials play the rise of the East, the fall of the West
Fu Xingguo, deputy director of the Organization’s Department, which oversees party cadres, said the medals would be given to people who had been members for 50 years or more.
This will help stimulate generations of party members to make contributions and help support the party achieve its 14th five-year plan and 2035 vision, Fu said.
Those short – term and short – term targets for China ‘s economic and social development were adopted in the annual session of the country legislature earlier this month.
More from the South China Morning Post:
For the latest news from South China Morning Post download our mobile application. Copyright 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]