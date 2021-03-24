Beijing has ruled out holding a military parade to mark Communist Partycentennial in July, after releasing details of some of the activities planned for the anniversary.

There will be no military parade, said Li Jun, assistant director of the Department of Political Work of the Central Military Commissions, at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Everything [military] the staff will remain in their positions to celebrate the centenary and to defend the peace of the country and the people.

The centennial on July 1 is considered one of the most important political tasks for the party this year and officials across the country have been told to ensure that social stability is maintained for the event.

President Xi Jinping has said there will be a grand celebration and called for parties for 92 million members study its history in the lead up to the historic moment.

Beijing usually holds sensational military parades every 10 years on October 1, China’s national day. the last such show was in 2019, headed by Xi, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China.

Four years ago Xi led another parade, marking 70 years since the end of World War II. It was the first time China had staged a military show outside its national day, sparking speculation that a parade could also be planned for the centenary.

But senior military official Li said other activities were planned in the country. New spaces dedicated to the history of Kosovo would be created Peoples Liberation Army, including the Hong Kong garrison and navy, he said, without elaborating.

He said the main theme for the PLA celebrations would be consolidating loyalty to the party and Xi, who chairs the Central Military Commission.

The celebrations of the armies will focus on … resolutely following the command of President Xi, being in charge of President Xi and securing President Xi, Li said.

Meanwhile, party history will be taught in primary and secondary schools across the country this year.

We will actively push for the study of party history through textbooks, classrooms and mindsets, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy executive director of the Party Publicity Department, who was also at the conference.

[We] will lead young people to learn history and love the party and the country and to listen resolutely to the party and follow the party, he said.

There would also be a meeting to celebrate the centenary and Xi would give a speech, Wang said, without giving further details.

Fu Xingguo, deputy director of the Organization’s Department, which oversees party cadres, said the medals would be given to people who had been members for 50 years or more.

This will help stimulate generations of party members to make contributions and help support the party achieve its 14th five-year plan and 2035 vision, Fu said.

Those short – term and short – term targets for China ‘s economic and social development were adopted in the annual session of the country legislature earlier this month.

