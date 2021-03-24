RA boss Andy Marinos positive in trans-Tasman Super Rugby; the hub remains an option

Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos remains positive that the super-Rugby trans-Tasman competition will continue, despite New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing that her government would only set a possible date for opening a travel bubble with Australia on 6 April.

The indications are that it would take a month for such a bubble to rise between New Zealand and Australia – and perhaps only certain countries – which would give the planned six-week competition a 10-day window to ‘was finalized inside.

While staying there is only quarantine travel from New Zealand to Australia and not the other way around.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Marinos said how his organization and its New Zealand Rugby counterparts continued to engage in dialogue on the prospect of crossover competition as planned.

“We remain positive about it, if those borders are opened, obviously all systems go and full steam ahead,” said the RA chief executive. “And we are in ongoing dialogue with New Zealand and our government about what those restrictions might look like going forward, and we just need to be flexible and see what happens in the next two weeks.”

Ardern was expected to announce the date for the bubble opening on Monday, but the Prime Minister instead delayed the announcement by two weeks, leaving what would be a narrow window for the trans-Tasman series or be glowing green, rearranged or removed altogether.

The six-week competition, which puts the province of New Zealand’s five Super Rugby provinces against five from Australia from May 14, could be reformatted into a center scenario similar to that used for the Three Nations last year.

As Australia throws its hat back on the net to host a Rugby Championship center this year, it could happen that Australia’s five Super Rugby teams are sent to New Zealand if a quarantine-free travel bubble does not open in time. This will potentially save New Zealand players two separate divisions in Australia.

“We would certainly be very eager to see if we could focus it on each of the countries. The big challenge about this is that if there will be quarantine restrictions, how does that affect our July preparations, because we are coming. with difficulty against that window, “Marinos said.

“So there are a few different points that you have to address; if we focus on that, what does that mean for the July internationals; when will they start; will they stay in the traditional window; or will we have to see the movement of this again with the arrival of the French; what are the influences that will be about this? “

As for the “Super Round” scheduled for the third week, Marinos again said it was a case of waiting and watching.

“Well this is still something we’re talking about and how we can choose it because the whole purpose of it was to try to put everyone in that centralized country and put a whole business model around it,” he said.

“It has been somewhat disruptive not knowing for sure if we will be able to do it. But back there we will just have to show some fair flexibility, whether we just jump into a normal round or have a hybrid of this or go ahead as we planned … it’s just all very fluid at this point in time. “

Reds defender Jock Campbell directs the ball during the Super Rugby match against the Crusaders in Christchurch, March 6, 2020 Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

Ardern on Monday said the bubble was a “very complex” adjustment and that the New Zealand Government was continuing to work with Australian individual state governments as well as the Federal Government, suggesting there may be issues for RA as the five franchises are distributed in four states while Brumbies are ACT based.

Both Queensland and Western Australia were quick to close their borders with other states when small COVID outbreaks occurred.

Melbourne Rebels and Western Force last year both relocated to ensure Super Rugby AU proceeded, while Dave Wessels’s team again relocated their base to Canberra earlier this year after Victoria’s quick blockade a week before the start of competition.

If the bubble adjustments cannot be achieved with each of the respective state governments in which the Australian teams are located, the franchises may again be relocated. But as is the situation in New Zealand, players from the Rebels in particular are tired of life on the road, especially since they were finally able to return to AAMI Park for a first home game in more than 12 months on Friday past.

However, the Reds Thorn coach could not hide his desire for his team to have the opportunity to face the five New Zealand teams in the tournament, last week saying that they were prepared to become “Reds Queenstown” if that would allowed them to face the Crusaders and the Blues.

Some of the New Zealand franchises had indicated earlier this year that they had considered plans for a third round of the Super Rugby Aotearoa amid uncertainty over the trans-Tasman series procedures.