Indian government appeals $ 1.4 billion Cairn arbitration award

India is believed to have challenged in a court in The Hague anwhich overturned its claim for 10,247 crore atfromPlc – second time in three months refusing to accept aagainst retrospective tax.

The appeal was filed Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Ministry of Finance the spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email sent for comment.

An appeal against a three-member tribunal in The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidates India’s 10,247 crore tax claims against Cairn Energy and the government’s order to return the value of the shares it had sold, confiscated dividends and withholding tax returns , come weeks before the visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India.

The British Prime Minister is widely expected to announce India honoring international arbitration awards during his visit on April 26, another source said.

In December, the government had challenged in one Court of Singapore an international arbitral tribunal decision overturning his claim for 22,100 crore in arrears from Vodafone Group Plc.

Since Vodafone’s arbitration headquarters was in Singapore, an appeal was lodged with a court in that country. In Cairn ‘s case, the headquarters was in The Hague and so an appeal was made to a court in the Netherlands, the first source said.

The complaint was filed on a day when State Finance Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had told Lok Sabha in a written response that “any such decision to file an appeal or otherwise be taken only after careful consideration of all aspects of the case” .

The detailed 582-page court ruling asking India to return $ 1.2 billion more interest and cost to Cairn was registered in the Netherlands on January 8 and New Delhi accepted it on January 19, the source said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had indicated earlier this month the government’s intention to appeal against the grant based on it by questioning India’s sovereign powers to impose taxes.

Her ministry thinks the taxation is not subject to bilateral investment treaties, like the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty, under which Cairn had sought to repeal the tax request raised, and so the price should be appealed.

It is of the opinion that Cairn created an abusive tax structure in 2006 when it reorganized its business in India to rank the local unit and did not pay taxes anywhere in the world for the profits it made in India, they said, adding India had made a case of unsuccessful taxes that were not part of the treaty even before the arbitration panel.

However, the arbitral award specifically made it clear that the basis of the judgment was not a challenge to the 2012 law or India’s sovereign right to tax.

“The issue in question is not a matter of domestic tax law, it is more whether fiscal measures taken by the state, valid or not under its tax laws, violate international law,” the court had said in a unanimous decision.

The Hague Panel found that a 2012 law passed by the Indian Parliament was a new tax, not a clarification of the previous law that could be applied to previous years.

Cairn has relocated courts to nine countries to enforce the ruling against India. The award has already been recognized by courts in the US, UK, Netherlands, Canada and France and is pending in Singapore, Japan, the UAE and the Cayman Islands.

Price registration is the first step towards its implementation in case the government does not pay the firm.

Once the court recognizes an arbitral award, the company can then seek it for the confiscation of any Indian government assets such as bank accounts, payments to state entities, aircraft and ships in those jurisdictions, to recover the money because of it, said the sources.

Sources said the government believes taxation is not covered by investment protection treaties with various countries and the tax law is a sovereign right of the country. While the treaties are primarily aimed at protecting investments, the tax is levied on ‘returns’ earned by entities.

But the Hague tribunal had entered into this claim and rejected it.

Vodafone had challenged before the arbitral tribunal the claim for 7,990 crore in capital gains taxes (22,100 crore after the inclusion of interest and fines) under the Netherlands-India Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

The claim belonged to Vodafone’s $ 11 billion acquisition of 67 percent stake in the 2007 Hutchison Whampoa-owned mobile phone business.

