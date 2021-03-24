Cosmoprof presents WeCosmoprof International | tidings

Hong Kong, March 23, 2021 // PRNewswire / – WeCosmoprof International,The new digital event under the Cosmoprof brand created to enrich the virtual event space, with its first edition will take place from 7 to June 18, 2021. A borderless ecosystem using the most advanced technology, WeCosmoprof International unites the entire cosmetics industry in complete safety.

Including the entire community of the Cosmoprof family international network thanks to the synergy between its platforms, WeCosmoprof International includes Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India and Cosmoprof CBE Asean. Stakeholders from all continents will participate, starting with Asia, the market that first turned into a growing economy after the pause in activity due to the pandemic, and moving into it Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Americas.

“International presence and involvement in all major global markets are the key features that make the Cosmoprof network a unique and essential business partner for the global cosmetics industry. Today, with the launch of the first edition of WeCosmoprof International, these elements become the core features of “Our first digital event targeting a growing group of global operators.” President of BolognaFiere, Gianpiero Calzolari. “This synergy comes from increasingly working closely with Informa Markets Group, our international partner and institutions ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AND Cosmetica Italia Personal Care Association. “As we look forward to returning to events with personal participation, the best way for us to support the cosmetics sector in such precarious times is by continuing to work together.”

“Thanks to the synergy with our partners, WeCosmoprof International will involve companies and operators in all major markets, multiplying business opportunities through new channels specific to each geographical area,” he said. Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. “The promotion and its initiatives will include the entire user database of our Cosmoprof brand events, making the most of the potential of our global platform.”

WeCosmoprof Internationalwill unite the entire cosmetics industry by nurturing networking opportunities among players around the world, thanks to innovative digital tools

My Cosmoprof match. Significantly updated compatible software seamlessly connects customers and includes enhanced access for industry players in China, which will facilitate relations between stakeholders in Asian markets. Virtual meetings through live chats and other interactive systems will be combined with new features that monitor progress by analyzing visitor data and chat results. In addition, the dismissal of potential business contacts will facilitate business relationships even after the event, offering new networking opportunities for companies and operators.

The event will display specific content thanks Cosmotalks – Virtual Series, with knowledge of new trends and the evolution of markets essential to the industry, and Virtual Phase of Cosmo, with contributions dedicated to the professional channel.

“In these times of disconnection, we continue to focus on collaboration within the global beauty community. To make the most of WeCosmoprof International ‘s global reach and networking synergy we have improved Chinese market optimization, providing innovative virtual support, state – of – the – art digital art and expanded business opportunities for our worldwide community.While we are already planning a second edition, we hope to welcome you all to WeCosmoprof International and see a new and tremendous growth across industry, say David Bondi, Senior Vice President Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd.

WeCosmoprof International is organized by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets. During 2020, the Cosmoprof network digital events recorded the participation of over 50,000 operators from 120 countries, and more than 10,000 users attended webinars and video contributions.

For further information, please go to www.wecosmoprof.com

PR ORGANIZER:

Cosmoprof Asia is organized by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd.

PR GROUP BOLOGNAFIERE (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world’s leading organizer of trade shows in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, in particular Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, founded in 1967 and held in Bologna, Ital. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265,000 participants from 150 countries worldwide, with a 10% increase in foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform is spread all over the world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (me Cosmoprof worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia) The fifth network exhibition has recently been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetics industry in Southeast Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show at Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will strengthen its impact on Europe with Beauty Forum format, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the cooperation with Beauty Fair – International Professional Beauty Fair, and we Asia.

ABOUT MARKETS INFORMATION (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network enabled by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the fastest growing markets in the world. Expanding its strength further, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event at Miami 2022 will serve AMERICA, in the North, South America and the Caribbean Islands Region.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industry and specialized markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide market participants across the globe the opportunity to engage, try and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers in more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market creation company, we bring in a diverse range of specialized markets, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmoprof-presents-wecosmoprof-international-301254496.html

SOURCES Cosmoprof Asia