Work hopes change will bring stability to housing market, Ardern says ‘we’ll see’ if prices fall

The Prime Minister is refusing to say whether he would like to see falling house prices of changes made to make homes more affordable.



Yesterday the government announced a series of new measures designed to “tilt the balance” towards first home buyers.

They include raising the limits for financial support and extending the light test to 10 years.

Under the bright line test, tax will have to be paid on the sale of a residential property owned for less than 10 years, unless that property has been used as the owner’s residence.

“We want to stimulate those who may be looking to become market investors to think about how they can contribute to increasing the number of homes we have in New Zealand because this is our core problem,” Ardern told Morning Report.

She stressed that the new changes did not apply to the family home.

“Capital gains tax in the form we have debated for many years has always been applicable to things like small businesses etc. This is literally only for those who have a lot of homes, more than one family and who is selling it within a 10-year period. “

She declined to call the extension of the light test from five years to 10 a capital gains tax.

“We simply extended the period for which it applies and the reason we did is … because it was not fulfilling the reality of the behavior we were seeing in the market.”

She said 10 years would catch the speculative behavior.

The Treasury however advised the government to extend it for 20 years.

“There will always be a role for investors in our housing market, people for rent. What we want is stability for those tenants to combine the changes in the Housing Law to try and give them more a lot of stability. “

She said the government was also encouraging investors not to roll over their homes when the market was hot, but to keep their tenants there.

“We have a housing shortage in New Zealand. Nothing we have done here is taking homes out of existence, but what it can do … hopefully do, is bring more stability to house prices and with the exceptions that we have built in which they create clear advantages for those who will invest in new constructions “.

She said the data showed that the area of ​​real growth was the percentage of investors in the market.

“One of the issues we have seen is a percentage of homes that have been taken over by investors in the market has increased. We want buyers of first homes in the market.”

However, home buyers say the new lids do not do much to help their cause.

Under the new measures, from April 1 the income limits for the First House Loan and the house price limits under the First House Grants scheme will be increased.

Under the First Home Loan scheme, borrowers can get a home loan with only a 5 percent deposit if they earn under $ 95,000 a year per person, or under $ 150,000 for two or more people buying together. . These loans are signed by Kinga Ora and can be obtained with participating lenders.

The First Home Grant Scheme gives first home buyers a large down payment from the government, up to $ 5,000 for existing properties, or up to $ 10,000 for new properties.

With homeowners raising, the maximum a property can cost to qualify for the scheme is in Auckland – a new property up to $ 700,000, although an existing property should not be more than $ 625,000.

Ardern said the margins were based on sales.

“They’re actually based on March data. So they’re based on sales from CoreLogic to Mars, they get the lowest quarter and they get the media, so that’s how it counts.”

She explained that the lids were low, so people were not taking out bigger mortgages than they could afford.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the goal of the measures is more stable house prices and giving a fair purchase to first home buyers.

He said the policy aims to get people into start-up homes.

“What we also need to look at, however, is the ability of people to service a mortgage so you can set the limit up to $ 1 million, but then people entering that property will risk not being able to serve. a mortgage at that level. “

Some economists predict that prices could fall by as much as 10 percent due to the removal of a tax gap used by investors and the length of time it takes them to keep at home, to avoid a tax on their capital gain.

Ardern would not back down if it wanted to see prices fall.

But she noted a 10 per cent drop would take New Zealand to where prices were just four months ago, 20 would bring it back to February last year.

She said “we will see” if house prices fall as a result of the new measures.

“We have to see an end to that incredibly high rise in house prices.

“I will not predict what will happen in the market.”

The Minister of Finance said that by the middle of 2020, house prices are expected to decrease, not increase as they have increased.

“Part of our package on how we address the housing crisis should be how we reduce demand, along with how we increase supply,” Robertson said.

“What we told the New Zealanders was that we were going to address the housing crisis, the form of it looks different than it was in September last year and we have acted accordingly.”

Meanwhile, a tax expert says rents will rise due to government-planned changes to tax deduction rules.

Told former Vice President of Internal Revenue Robin Oliver Morning Report he was particularly unhappy with plans to stop property investors from claiming mortgage interest as a tax deduction.

“This will make housing less affordable for people for rent,” he said.

“We have an income tax and this is calculating your profits, but ignoring your expenses, no one looks at their accounts and does not think they have profits because they just have cash flow, you have to get “Ignore the costs. That ignores the costs.”

If someone has a small profit or loss, he will still pay fictitious income, Oliver said.

It is likely that people with rental investment properties will simply sell them, he said.

“There will be less rent around.”

Basically supply will decrease but demand will increase, he said.

Auckland investor and developer David Whitburn said being able to claim so much tax is a cost that should be passed on to tenants.

He said investors relying on rental income in their pension are being unfairly penalized.

‘Work Cannot Be Trusted in Taxes’ – Collins

The opposition leader says the housing announcement will punish tenants and family homeowners.

Tha Judith Collins Morning Report that the announcement of housing was a broken promise to a dizzying degree.

Collins said the impact of the new housing policies meant that costs on landlords would pass on to tenants.

She said the government also failed to address the housing stock supply.

The National Party supported the policy of more funding for infrastructure but had no details, she said.

The measures announced yesterday include a $ 3.8 billion fund to accelerate the supply of housing in the short and medium term.

“We like the learning enhancement scheme that is being extended,” Collins said.

She set up National’s plan to help first home buyers.

“You increase the supply. We bring emergency housing powers with massive consent. I wrote to the prime minister about this, I offered our help because I was made after Christchurch. You build houses.

“They have had four years to do this, this offer has been there, we have told them what to do and … what will happen, it is the tenants who will end up paying for it. unfair because the owners will have to bear those costs. “

She said National set the brilliant two-year test to stop property speculators from demolishing homes within months.

“This is a full tax on capital gains for anyone who owns investment property for less than 10 years, but it also lowers interest from the costs of being able to deduct from taxes – this is not a path that has a business cost And yet the same landlords have to pay rental income tax, so it is simply unfair but the rent will increase in cost.

“Work just can’t be trusted in taxes and this is just another example.”

If elected next term, she said National would restore the bright line test in two years.