International students make an impact | tidings

College campuses tend to be a diverse student community, and involved in enrolled students are international students.

Pearly Das, young in clothing, commerce and design, thinks Iowa State would not be the same without international students, as they are an essential part of Iowa State’s diverse cultural environment.

International students accounted for 8.1 percent of total Iowa State enrollment during the fall semester, according to census statistics. These students help diversify campus by sharing different cultural perspectives.

Das, an international student from India, said that international students contribute to the culture of universities in several ways.

They bring different traditions, cultures, languages ​​and diversity, Das said. Every international student brings their own perspective on what the world is like, so we learn a lot from them.

Alejandra Flores, a young woman in political science and president of the International Student Council in Iowa, explained that students with an international background promote diversity simply by interacting with students and existing on campus. She described it as a passive process of cultural enrichment.

International students offer diverse perspectives and insights that broaden our understanding of the world as well as ourselves, said Melody Schobert, an academic advisor to Ivy Business College. They come here to learn; we also learn from them.

Flores, who was born in Mexico, thinks the international student population is an asset to the state of Iowa. She said she chose to participate in the state of Iowa because of the diversity that international students bring to campus.

I think it is very important for local students to learn and be with people of different cultures and different backgrounds, she said.

Flores said international students create opportunities for students to interact with cultures and countries from around the world.

Flores described an experience he had with an international student from Africa. She made Mexican rice, a dish from her culture and the student told her an identical recipe that existed in African culture. This experience encouraged her to learn more about African food and culture, which she said helped expand her cultural awareness.

Das explained that international students often celebrate cultural events and festivals with local students, which allows them to share their culture. She said that through this exchange, students can see a culture through the eyes of another person.

Das said she plans to celebrate the Hindu festival Holi this month and share this part of her culture with her inner friends.

However, students say diversity is not the only significant benefit international students bring to the state of Iowa.

International students are very useful not only for cultural and social reasons, but also economically, Flores said.

According to Institute of International Education, international students contributed $ 45 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018.

International students contribute directly to the university through tuition and fees, but they also contribute to the economy in Ames when they spend money in the community.

Flores said many of the different restaurants in Ames would not exist without international students because these businesses typically cater to global student cultures.

There are many restaurants around Ames that really reflect the population we have, she said.

Globally, international student populations have doubled since 2001, according to EducationData.org. However, the percentage of international students studying in the US has dropped from 28 percent to 21 percent over the same period.

Despite the importance of international students to the American economy and the cultural benefits they bring, more international students are choosing to study abroad in other countries.

We clearly see the benefits of [international students], then how can we better serve them and continue to increase the number of international students? asked Flores.

Schobert encourages students to interact with international students and get involved in programs through the International Office of Students and Scholars.

Approach and meet some of your fellow students coming from other parts of the world, she said. It may be a little disturbing to do so; however, what you earn makes it worth your time and effort.

Schobert said Iowa State would lose some vitality without the influence of international students.

Our worldviews will diminish rather than improve, she said.