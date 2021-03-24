Open Minds for Independence # 12: These are the five big problems after Brexit

The Brexit process has descended into chaos since the beginning of the year. Leaving Europe would always be difficult, but the UK Government’s incredible incompatibility has made it worse than even the most pessimistic forecasts suggested for Brexit with a deal.

Let us be clear, the UK Government did not plan properly, did not have a common mind to delay Brexit until after the pandemic, it refused to work hand in hand with devolved governments and did not negotiate professionally with the EU.

Had he done any of the above, there would still have been damage to the Scottish economy, but not the major consequences some of our major industries are now experiencing.

Negotiations with Europe were protracted and bad in nature. Almost as if Boris Johnson and his Brexiteer Cabinet did not want a deal. But then at 11 o’clock, the Prime Minister reckoned that leaving Europe without an agreement would lead to a backlash against his Government and so she intertwined something he could claim was a real deal. Here are five major problems that have arisen since the agreement went into effect on January 1st.

1: Border Chaos

There has been a huge increase in the volume of documents and bureaucracy needed at the borders. This has had a catastrophic effect on exports, losing British firms millions of pounds. Problems have no end in mind. In fact they have been getting worse.

The British Association of Meat Processors (BMPA) said that in the first weeks of January most companies cut their trade with the EU to very low levels. A spokesman for the Food and Beverage Federation (FDF) told Specialty Food that as trade volumes grow, other sectors of the food and beverage industry are more likely to be affected by disruption at ports and borders.

UK Government assurances that normal service would resume soon have achieved nothing. An attempt to recruit up to 30,000 new customs agents to help cope with overtime work at the border has failed.

And claims by Lord Frost, the cabinet minister responsible for Britain’s relations with the EU, that volumes of goods were recovering were damaged by reports that up to half of all trucks bringing food to Britain were returning empty to Europe because British companies were cutting exports.

The Road Transport Association said in late January that freight exports were still significantly down to expected levels.

2: The fishing industry in Scotland was destroyed

The Scottish fishing industry has been hit hardest by the Brexit fiasco. Figures published by the Office for National Statistics found that the fish and shellfish industries experienced a massive drop in exports by 83% during January.

The fish remained rotten in trucks which could not get produce in European markets in time. For an industry that relies on the freshness of its products, delays had a devastating effect. Losses are set at 1 1 million a day.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, has warned that without further negotiations between the Boris Johnson government and the EU to reduce bureaucracy, sales will never recover to their previous levels. He rejected the UK Government’s suggestion that the “grim statistics” were largely due to the pandemic.

Withers told reporters: “We know Covid has reduced demand and stockpiled products before the end of the year, but at the heart of this trade collapse is Brexit and the creation of large, new, non-tariff barriers to trade with the market. largest export.

“It simply cannot be spoken of as a Covid affair. The clash in UK trade has not been seen in sales in non-EU markets, despite it being a global pandemic. ”

3: The full effect of the export collision

SCOTLAND exports twice as many goods per capita as the rest of the UK and so it has been hit hardest by Boris Johnson’s claim to have a viable trade deal. The UK Government estimates for damage to Scottish exports said EU exports fell 63% in January compared to the same month last year. British exports generally fell by 40.7%.

In addition to Scottish exports of fish and shellfish falling by a staggering 83%, Scottish exports of meat fell by 59% and milk by 50%. However, a new report from the Scottish Food and Beverage Federation says the real situation is much worse. It found that salmon exports were down 98%, beef exports were down 91.5%, pork was up 86.9% and cheese was down 84.9% in January compared to last year.

There was no similar decline in Britain’s trade with non-EU countries, suggesting that the catastrophic figures had to do almost exclusively with Brexit, not Covid. It seems that the UK Government is trying to use Covid as cover for its incompetence and unrealistic agenda – is this the kind of government we really want for Scotland?

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The sharp decline in UK exports of goods, especially compared to non-EU trade, provides an ominous indicator of the damage being done to post-Brexit trade by the EU. current border disruption. The practical difficulties faced by businesses on the ground go beyond simply indentation problems. ”

4: Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has posed a particularly acute problem for the Brexit process. She voted 55.8% to 44.2% to stay, but, like Scotland, backed down against her wishes. This means it is outside Europe while the Republic of Ireland remains inside. Trade would obviously be affected if there were different rules for the two, but a strong boundary between them was politically unacceptable.

All parties agreed that defending the peace agreement in Northern Ireland was essential and actually ruled out a strong border. The solution was the Northern Ireland Protocol. This allows Northern Ireland to continue to follow many EU rules governing trade in goods and allows trucks to continue to drive across the land border without being inspected.

The deal got off to a tough start, despite a three-month grace period model to ensure supplies are not affected. Despite this, these difficulties led to the disappearance of some types of fresh produce from supermarket shelves. As a result, the UK unilaterally decided to extend the amnesty period, prompting legal action by the EU.

5: Threat to replace Boris Johnson’s dreaded deal with no deal

The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol could have serious consequences. The European Parliament has postponed setting a date for ratification of the Johnson agreement.

This would have happened on March 25 but that plan has been abandoned. Some senior MEPs are warning that the Christmas Eve agreement will not pass at all if the UK continues with its plans to extend the grace period, which the EU says violates international law. The Johnson Agreement has certainly been catastrophic for Scotland’s food sector in particular. There is only one result that would be even worse and that if we were left without any agreement.

Brexit has been pushed by the zealots in Westminster. It is a great act of self-harm, caused without any good reason. Now we are left asking for help as things get worse. Let’s be clear. The scale of the problems is up to the UK government not asking. Leaving Europe would always be problematic, but Boris Johnson’s refusal to compromise, his inflexible stance on negotiations with the EU and his insistence on acting unilaterally on the situation in Northern Ireland have made the situation so challenging. worse.

If he had listened to the Scottish Government, we would have found a way to stay in the market alone with all the benefits it would bring. If he had negotiated properly, we would have avoided the bad feeling with our former partners and established a new relationship built on mutual respect.

The situation as it stands now suggests that the problems will only get worse. We do not need to accept only the catastrophe that lies ahead. We can take control of our future. We can negotiate our relations with Europe and redefine Scotland’s place in the world. With independence we can escape the storms ahead and create our future, better.