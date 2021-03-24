orCrowded central Taipei crowds on Yongkang Road pour out of restaurants and bars every evening, mingling with people queuing outside popular restaurants for a small table to fill with groups of friends. Children pass before their bedtime hovering over play equipment in a nearby park, shouting and laughing as their parents talk nearby.

In London, it would be unimaginable. In the Taiwanese capital, it’s just another spring evening.

Taiwan has emerged from the coronavirus pandemic largely unharmed, while Britain has been crippled economically and humanely. The death, disease and mental health crises caused by blockage have all caused a large number.

Both are islands governed by democratic government, their large population more than 22 million people live in Taiwan mostly crowded in cities, with public health systems meaning that medical care is widely accessible.

At the end of 2019, both were severely exposed to travelers carrying the coronavirus: Britain because of its status as an international travel hub; Taiwan because close cultural and economic ties would mean hundreds of planes crossed the narrow strait in mainland China where the virus was first detected every week.

Just over a year later, Britain has one of the worst death rates in the world, with more than 130,000 people missing from the virus and more than 4 million people infected. Taiwan has lost 10 people, and there were only 1,000 documented cases the vast majority of them among quarantined travelers.

The root of the change lies in the approach of their governments.

Taiwanese leaders, aided perhaps by having an epidemiologist as vice president, perhaps from her experience of the Sars coronavirus outbreak in 2003, recognized the horrific threat posed by Covid-19, even as the earliest troubled records. They decided the only way to protect their country, its people and its economy was to keep the virus out.

Britain, on the other hand, made the catastrophic decision to treat the disease as flu-like, aiming to limit its spread rather than extinguish it, said Jay Patel, a Covid-19 researcher in Edinburgh who studies pandemic comparative approaches worldwide. Their game book to get started was different, he said.

The flu response plan is easily soothing [of spread], so you try to prevent the number of cases exceeding what the healthcare capacity can handle. Models Sars [used by Taiwan] has to do with elimination, saying because of the scale of the victims, we need to suppress this disease in order to eliminate it.

We did not have a Sars pandemic plan because it did not look like this would be the next pandemic, though it seems so wrong to say it now. The western world thought that the great future would be the flu and focused all its attention on this.

The warning last February was that we would have to live with it, we could not eliminate it. Yet even then, we can see international examples of how the virus was being eliminated.

Notes about quarantine measures at Songshan Airport in Taipei. Photos: Ann Wang / Reuters

It is difficult to compare Britain with other countries that are considered coronavirus success stories. China has an autocratic government capable of enforcing comprehensive and intrusive controls that would be undesirable and unachievable in a democracy. New Zealand is a democracy, but its population is only 5 million and it is geographically remote, so the government had time to see the pandemic unfold elsewhere before deciding how to act.

Taiwan offers a much more powerful and grim comparison to the UK. Its success shows how the Britains tragedy was never inevitable and how lives and livelihoods could have been saved if the outbreak had been better addressed by the UK government.

Taipei never needed to revert to blocking the UK’s most radical tool because it acted quickly on a collection of effective policies, including border controls, efficient track systems, tracking and isolation and wearing masks.

People holding joke sticks beg the sea goddess Mazu to wish it rain during a religious ceremony in Taichung. Photos: Ann Wang / Reuters

After a two-week holiday extension last spring, Taiwanese schools have reopened largely as normal (with some temporary closures localized after cases were identified). Restaurants, cafes, cinemas and theaters, beaches and hotels, have continued to trade.

The economy was initially hurt by the immediate cessation of a globalized way of life, but retreated to grow by 5% in the last quarter of 2020 and is projected to expand at a similar pace this year.

The islands’ success in fighting the pandemic even prompted a quarter of a million Taiwanese citizens to return to the island.

Dr Chen Chien-jen, now a professor at the Academia Sinica genomics research center, was health minister in Taiwan during the 2003 Sars outbreak. This was widely seen as a disaster, but may have set the island apart for his tremendous treatment success of the current pandemic.

At the beginning of this Covid-19 explosion, I think many governments had the same challenges we had during the Sars explosion, Chen said. We did not realize that controlling infection in the hospital is so important.

Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at Taoyuan General Hospital, where a swarm of Covid-19 infections was detected. Photos: Ann Wang / Reuters

The second thing is border control We closed our border as soon as possible for Covid-19 And the third thing is how to engage in communication to avoid misinformation. Many countries were not prepared for this, and this is really unfortunate. The fourth thing, I think, is tracking close contact.

It was probably the first government to assess the seriousness of the threat from the new disease. On December 31, 2019, when China reported cases of a mysterious new disease to the World Health Organization, it immediately began checking passengers from Wuhan.

Taiwanese officials, although banned by the WHO, also tried to raise international alarm over unofficial reports that the disease could be transmitted between people, something that was not confirmed by Beijing for three more important weeks.

From January 24, she closed its borders to travelers from China, then as Covid spread around the world he tightened controls to require a two-week strict hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

Just a year later, the UK is doing similar things, and still not with the same weight, Patel said.

In mid-January, Taiwan activated the Central Epidemic Command Center that united the government, academia, medical system, and private sector in a unified war.

Among its actions were rationing masks, so that everyone in the country could access them while increasing production and launching strong public communication campaigns about new controls and why they were needed.

Even intervention measures for the collection of temporarily authorized data for disease control, including the use of telephone data for the electronic encirclement of people isolating after potential Covid-19 contact, have been widely accepted by the general public.

Late last year, Taiwan’s digital minister Audrey Tang said polls had found high privacy concerns among 9% of the population, leading to improved information campaigns, which lowered that figure to 6%.

It all comes down to government clarity and transparency, Chen said. You need to let people know what the government is trying to do.

But while Sars’s lived experience gave Taiwan planning urgency, the conclusions drawn were widely researched and published.

Nothing stopped the British government, or others, from learning from them in the intrusive years. But perhaps because of the British extraordinary, perhaps because of other Sars coronavirus epidemics, Mers had refrained from leaving Europe, the UK chose to follow its deadly path in the country.