Integrity Buys International Brokers in Blockbuster Agreement – InsuranceNewsNet

Integrity Marketing Group, the country’s largest independent distributor of health insurance products, announced today that it is buying Brokers International in a pool of industry giants.

As one of the oldest and most influential life insurance, retirement and wealth planning organizations, Brokers International supports thousands of agents, agency partners and financial advisors providing life and pension insurance solutions for Americans, Integrity said in a Press conference.

As part of the transaction, Mark Williams, president and CEO of Brokers International, will become a managing partner with Integrity. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This is great because Brokers International was the first marketing organization in life insurance and retirement space, and they are now selling to the largest distributor of [Medicare supplement] products in place, “said Sheryl Moore, president and CEO of Moore Market Intelligence.” “Now they will have the opportunity to use their medical knowledge and new pension expertise to secure the opportunity to sell to another group of sales people.”

Integrity ensured the following sharing of how the merger expands the company’s reach:

This partnership doubles Integrity’s annual premium paid from $ 3.5 billion to $ 7 billion.

Brokers International is attributed to the development of the IMO model on which the insurance industry is built.

The addition of Brokers International’s 13,000 financial advisors to the Integrity portfolio further expands the available offerings of its 345,000 agents.

Integrity currently serves more than 7 million Americans with their security needs.

The Brokers International deal is the seventh merger / acquisition of Integrity closed so far in 2021, Moore said, and the 44th in less than two years. But it is the first major deal of a company focused on annual retirement, she added, and could lead Integrity into distribution competition with companies such as Simplicity, Annex, TruChoice and AmeriLife.

Brokers International founder Roger McCarty started the company in 1983 and is “known as an industry icon whose vision created the independent model of the marketing organization that revolutionized insurance delivery and is now the industry standard,” the statement said.

Today, Des Moines, Iowa-based Brokers International offers agencies, agents and financial professionals a comprehensive and proprietary range of products and services, including compatibility, marketing, IT and new business support.

In 2021, Brokers International will put in more than $ 3.5 billion in annual premiums with 13,000 advisers serving hundreds of thousands of Americans, the announcement said. Also involved in the transaction are Brokers International (RIA) Registered Investment Advisor and the full-service trading platform, Brokers Financial, with more than $ 1 billion in assets under management.

‘Well respected’

“Brokers International has built one of the most respected brands in the insurance and pension space and they make it classy,” said Bryan W. Adams, CEO and co-founder of Integrity Marketing Group. At Integrity, we are already a market leader in health and life insurance delivery, and now with Brokers International’s large presence in financial services, annuities and traditional life insurance markets, we can help Americans “plan more fully for their retirement needs as well. It ‘s a perfect example of how Integrity is revolutionizing the industry through partnership and shows that we can achieve more together than separately.”

“We see so many opportunities combining the full range of products and services we offer with the achievement of Integrity in the health and life insurance markets that allows us to provide a more holistic planning service for our agents and agencies,” Mark Williams explained. , President and CEO of Brokers International. “Agencies are looking for an expanded product portfolio, and Integrity’s large footprint will allow us to help them diversify, while also providing our agencies with stronger marketing programs, more advanced technology platforms, and more.” backward office services.

“We can serve thousands of financial services professionals, which means we can in turn help hundreds of thousands of other retirees. By combining Integrity resources with our heritage and growth trajectory, I know we will do a significant impact on shaping the future of our industry. “

Through the partnership, Brokers International enhances its ability to support its agency clients by using a wide and fast range of Integrity products and services, the news release said. The Integrity platform includes powerful resources such as product development, data analysis, research and development, and quotation and registration platforms.

The partners also utilize a comprehensive range of shared services such as IT, accounting, law, human resources and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

“While we considered what we needed in a partner who could help us grow but still preserve our heritage, Integrity just felt right at home,” shared Kelly Bennett, Brokers International’s chief distribution officer. “Having access to highly innovative tools, new partners and wider distribution only creates more opportunities for our agencies. We can put more time and energy into supporting the agents, agencies and financial advisors we serve because of “It feels like the perfect fit for everyone.”

Partnership with Integrity also offers Brokers International employees the opportunity to gain meaningful ownership of the company through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

“Owning a company is the American dream, so we are honored to now offer our employees a share in our growth,” Mark Williams continued. “Looking back on my career of more than three decades in the financial services business, I have never been given the opportunity to partner with such a successful firm that will make that kind of impact on future business growth. ours. “

“Welcoming Brokers International to the Integrity family is an exciting day for all of us,” said Integrity Chairman Steve Young. “Roger McCarty was a pioneer in the industry, innovating the way agencies worked together to achieve more by coming together. Integrity shares the same vision and I know Roger would be proud of what we are building and how we are shaping the industry to help more Americans than ever before with their insurance and retirement needs. “