Limerick Shoes captures the beauty and power of the active Icelandic volcano





A photographer from Limerick has described the trip to an active Icelandic volcano as resembling something from a JRR Tolkien novel.

Juliette Rowland, 34, made her trip to Mount Fagradalsfjall, which erupted on Friday for the first time in more than 800 years.

It was like walking in Mordor, said Juliette, a professional photographer who took a series of stunning random photographs once in a millennium. Juliette, who lives in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavk, made the six-hour round trip to see the open crack in the Geldingadalur valley. I have never seen a volcano like this before. “I think this is the first time each of us has seen something like this,” said Juliette, who has lived in Iceland since 2014, four years after the Eyjafjallajkull blast, which disrupted air travel to western and northern Europe. . Speaking yesterday, with feet sore from the long journey, Juliette described having just had a major snowstorm. It really is the place of fire and ice for sure, she said. Juliette and her friends are some of the thousands who have made the trip, which is about 6 km from a road, near the fishing port of Grindavik. Although access to the site was initially blocked by authorities, restrictions were later lifted and visits were allowed under strict instructions. Juliette said many who made the trip were ill-prepared, wore jeans and trainers, and did not bring food or water, which meant a number had to be assisted by search and rescue. She described how the trip was made worth by the stunning views and perfect conditions, which allowed them to get very close to the lava movement. It’s just incredible. It’s really surreal. To see this magma, which comes from miles deep on earth and just explodes in the sky. We all feel very lucky to have been able to witness something like this. She was very humble, she said. As a photographer, the blast provided an amazing opportunity for Juliette to use her skills. However, she says she had to make sure to actively capture the moment with her own eyes as well as the camera. I struggled with just being present. I see it all with my own eyes, instead of just documenting it constantly, she said. Juliette also said there is a great sense of relief in the country as previously, due to the pressure created by the volcano, there had been thousands of earthquakes. I think the highest we had was 5.7 or 5.8. on the Richter scale. That was very scary, so it’s just a relief now that they’ve calmed down a bit, Juliette said. Describing Reykjavk as similar to a European city but with the feel of West Cork, “she said they have minimal blocking restrictions due to Covid-19. Bars, pubs, restaurants are open. There are limits. There are some small gigs again but nothing big. We feel really lucky to be here, Juliette said.

