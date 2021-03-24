COVID-19 type of India COVID-19: New mutant double strain discovered in India along with 771 variants of concerns, says Center





Type COVID-19 India Detected Representative image Photo credit: IANS New Delhi: The Central Government on Wednesday said a new double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 or coronavirus has been found in India. In a press release, the Center said a total of 771 COVID-19 variants of concern (VOC) have been detected in the country so far, out of a total of 10,787 positive samples separated by union states and territories. “These include 736 positive samples for viruses of UK origin (B.1.1.7). 34 samples were found positive for viruses of South African origin (B.1.351). 1 sample was found positive for viruses of Brazilian origin (P.1). “Samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 countries of the country,” the press release said. VOCs and a new variant of the coronavirus were discovered on site as part of genome sorting efforts by the Indian Consortium SARS-CoV-2 on Genomics (INSACOG). The government said genomic variants of different viruses are a natural phenomenon and are found in almost all countries around the world. Samples used for genome sorting and analysis were taken from inbound international travelers, contacts of those positive for VOCs, and community samples from across the country. “Analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with E484Q and L452R mutations. Such mutations provide immune rescue and increased infectivity. These mutations are found in about 15-20 percent of the samples and do not match any previously cataloged VOCs. “These are categorized as VOCs but require the same epidemiological and health response to ‘enhanced testing, comprehensive tracking of close contacts, rapid isolation of cases and positive contacts as well as treatment under the National Protocol’ by states / UT,” he said. government. “From Kerala, 2,032 samples were sequenced (from all 14 districts). The N440K variant associated with immune escape was found in 123 samples from 11 districts. This variant was previously found in 33 percent of samples from Andhra Pradesh, and in 53 of 104 samples from Telangana. This variant has also been reported from 16 other countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Singapore, Japan and Australia. So far these can at best be said to be a variant under investigation, “the announcement added. The government said the new dual mutant variant discovered in the country so far has not been found in sufficient numbers to establish a link with the increase in COVID-19 cases in some states. “Genomic ranking and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyze the situation,” the government said.







