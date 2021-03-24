P Chidambaram Destroys Sri Lankan Rights Registration Center Vote at the UN





P Chidambaram calls on people in Tamil Nadu to punish AIADMK-BJP alliance in upcoming elections New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today urged the people of Tamil Nadu to punish the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming state assembly elections for abstaining from the UN Human Rights Council vote on Sri Lanka. He also called the development “a grave betrayal of the Tamil people”. India abstained from voting on the Resolution on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council. This is a grave betrayal of the Tamil people and their unanimous feeling and desire, Mr Chidambaram said on Twitter. “The people of Tamil Nadu must and will punish the AIADMK-BJP alliance for this serious blow to the interests of Tamils,” he said in another tweet. The people of Tamil Nadu must and will condemn the AIADMK-BJP alliance for this serious blow to Tamil interests. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 24, 2021 Mr Chidambaram further said that if Foreign Minister S Jaishankar “were to be forced to instruct the Indian representative to abstain from voting on the Sri Lankan Resolution at the UN Human Rights Council, he should resign in sign protests against betrayal of Tamil interests “. whether @DrSJaishankar was forced to instruct the representative of India to abstain from voting on the Sri Lankan Resolution in the UN Human Rights Council, he must resign in protest against the betrayal of Tamil interests. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 24, 2021 The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) had adopted a resolution against the Sri Lankan register of rights, which gives the UN body a mandate to gather evidence of crimes committed during the country’s brutal civil war ( 2008-09) against the Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers (LTTE). India had abstained from the vote, saying its approach to the human rights issue in Sri Lanka is driven by two fundamental considerations. One is to support Lankan Tamils ​​for equality, justice, dignity and peace, and the other is to ensure the unity, stability and territorial integrity of that nation. He also urged Colombo to fulfill its commitments on the transfer of political authority, to advance the reconciliation process and to address the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island country. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos