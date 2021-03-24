London Covid cases by township revealed while UK figures show rising positive side flow tests





M more than 3,700 people tested positive for Covid-19 using fast flow devices in just two days as their use becomes increasingly common at home and for work, official figures reveal today. The number of such positive tests rose to 2,249 on Sunday, from 721 on Saturday and 943 the day before. On Monday, the figure was 1,478 and the numbers for the last few days could rise further. It may be catching more cases among family members who are also offered the use of fast flow devices to check if they have a virus. READ MORE More than 9,000 firms have also registered to provide lateral flow tests for their employees to identify cases in factories, offices and other workplaces, with at least 39,000 other businesses expressing interest in using the equipment with quick result. For high school students, the first three tests for returning to class on March 8 were presumed to have been conducted in the field at supervised schools and colleges, yielding results from lateral flow tests in about 30 minutes. After that, students had to be given a side-run device test from school or college to take home. All high school students and college students, as well as staff, should take two tests a week as part of the larger program to find asymptomatic cases of the virus. Family members, child care or support bubbles of a pupil, student or staff of a school or college may take a test twice a week. This can be done through individual employers in some cases, at a local asymptomatic test site, by collecting a home test bag from a test area, or by ordering an in-house test bag online. < style="display:block;padding-top:59.1429%"/> School coronavirus / Teli PA Staff in private, voluntary and independent nurseries should also have the opportunity for rapid testing through their place of work. The daily number of positive side flow tests has not been over 2,000 since mid-January when disease levels were much higher. So the large increase in testing means that the daily figures of confirmed cases need to be handled with caution, as they are delayed by additional testing rather than necessarily because the disease is spreading. London public health chiefs believe the virus is still in retreat although they expect it to last longer than after the first wave. Official figures show that: The seven-day rate in London was 36.5 new infections confirmed per 100,000 in the week to March 18, down 7.4 percent in the previous week.

The lowest rate in the capital was Hackney and the City of London at 15.8, with Hillingdon the highest at 72.3.

Twenty-one neighborhoods have seen cases fall a week through March 18, with 11 having increased.

The largest increase was in Islington, at 71.9 percent, albeit from a low base at a rate of 40.4.

The biggest drop was Waltham Forest, at 37.5 percent. Another 35,416 first-dose strokes were announced yesterday to be administered in London, bringing the total so far to 2,900,430. Another 7,444 second-dose inoculations were announced yesterday to be administered in the capital, bringing the total so far to 219,377. Detailed figures for London show: Waltham Forest saw 80 cases per week through March 18, below 48 (37.5%) at a seven-day rate of 28.9

Barnet 95 cases, with 44 (31.7%) rate 24

Camden 58 cases, below 23 (28.4%) rate 21.5

Hackney and City of London 46 cases, below 18 (28.1%) rate 15.8

Croydon 104 cases, below 33 (24.1%) rate 26.9

Kingston 85 cases, 24% less (22%) 47.9

Barking and Dagenham 78 cases, below 19 (19.6%) rate 36.6

Bexley 62 cases, down 15 (19.5%) rate 25

Having 89 cases, reduced 20 (18.3%) rate 34.3

Harrow 132 cases, down 27 (17%) rate 52.6

Hammersmith and Fulham 58 cases, down 10 (14.7%) rate 31.3

Selling 211 cases, with a decrease of 36 (14.6%) rate 61.7

Kensington and Chelsea 37 cases, down 6 (14%) at a rate of 23.7

Sutton 79 cases, below 10 (11.2%) rate 38.3

Bromley 90 cases, reduced by 10 (10%) rate 27.1

Redbridge 136 cases, down 15 (9.9%) at a rate of 44.6

Lambeth 97 cases, decreased by 10 (9.3%) rate 29.8

Newham 151 cases, down 8 (5%) rate 42.8

Hillingdon 222 cases, below 10 (4.3%) rate 72.3

Haringey 72 rasti, ulur 3 (4%) norma 26.8

Tower Hamlets 115 cases, below 3 (2.5%) rate 35.4

Lewisham 84 cases, increase by 1 (1.2%) rate 27.5

160 cases of Brent, increase by 3 (1.9%) rate 48.5

Richmond 70 cases, up to 4 (6.1%) rate 35.4

Hounslow 169 cases, with 10 (6.3%) rate 62.2

Enfield 100 cases, up to 7 (7.5%) rate 30

Wandsworth 120 cases, with 9 (8.1%) rate 36.4

Southwark 79 cases, with 10 (14.5%) rate 24.8

Greenwich 114 cases, with 15 (15.2%) rate 39.6

Westminster 87 cases, increase by 12 (16%) rate 33.3

Merton 97 cases, with 19 (24.4%) rate 47

Islington 98 cases, up to 41 (71.9%) at a rate of 40.4

