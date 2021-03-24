Spring Board Outcome 2021 – BSEB 12th Release Date and Time: Check out all updates here





Directly The BSEB is likely to announce the date and time of the 12th Bihar 2021 Board score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check out all the latest BSEB 12th score updates here. NEW DELHI: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the 12th BSEB score date and time in a few days. Last year, the outcome of the Bihar interim board was announced on March 24 in the evening. Again this year, the results are expected to come out in the last week of March during the same time. ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHEClick here About 12 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the 12th result of the Bihar 2021 Board. They should keep an eye on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com, where the result of the 12- to i BSEB. In addition, they can check the official BSEB Twitter account for all updates. Students who applied for midterm exams conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021 will be able to check the score of the 12th grade 2021 Bihar board. They should keep the flip number and flip code useful for enter the result as soon as it is issued. How to check the 12th BSEB Outcome 2021? Below we have mentioned some simple steps that will help students to easily check and download the score of the Bihar 2021 Board. Visit the official website: onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the main page click on the link Table Bihar the 12th result 2021 and the login window will open.

Enter the required details such as rotation code, rotation number in the appropriate fields.

Click on the Search button to submit details.

The result of the Bihar board, 12 of 2021 will be displayed.

Get a print or screenshot of the Bihar board, the 12th result of 2021 for future reference. Date and 12th hour of last year’s 12th BSEB score year date time 2020 March 24 7 p.m. 2019 March 30 3:15 p.m. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website. Do not believe any false news regarding the BSEB 2021 interim result statement. Read also: Main March Outcome JEE 2021 Date and Time Write to us at [email protected]



