Railways record 70% loss in passenger gains; sees profit in goods

Railways suffered a loss of Rs 38,017 crore in the passenger segment in the last fiscal due to the coronavirus crisis, but some of those lost were offset by the goodwill gained by running Shramik Special trains, essential ferries and through innovation in movement of goods. which helped surpass the revenue of recent years.

While regular train services have not yet resumed, the focus of the Railways has been to ensure that its freight revenues remain stable.

Railways managed to surpass last year’s freight revenue by Rs 1868 crore or two per cent since March 22 – small profits but a big increase, given the problems that came with the coronavirus blockade.

As for the passenger segment, while that net 53525.57 Rs last year as revenue, this year it can only earn Rs 15507.68, 71.03 per cent less.

Total passenger revenue between April 2020 and February 2021 is Rs 12,409.49 crores compared to Rs 48,809.40 Crore for the corresponding period last year.

Even as it faced restrictions on passenger movement, on May 1 the railways began transporting migrant workers home. Between May 1 and August 30, Railways transported 63.15 such workers in 23 states on over 4,000 Shramik Special trains.

What gave the Railways great willpower through the blockade were its drastic changes in the movement of goods, the introduction of parcel services, the transportation of essentials like milk, medicines and even fans.

The novelty was to understand that if the Railways could not move passengers freely, goods could move on the spot.

Abundant applause was received from all over the country – from mothers taking medicines for their sick children, some receiving specialized products like camel milk thanked the railways through social media posts.

However, identifying opportunities and building them with innovations are set to keep the national carrier in good standing in the next fiscal year. To make the most of it, Business Development Units (BDUs) have been set up at the Railway Board, Zoning Railways and Division levels. These multi-disciplinary teams have turned to clients to attract new business.

He has also introduced timely packaged services to provide reliable services for courier services, e-commerce companies.

According to data provided by Railways on March 22, its freight for the year stood at 1191.76 MT compared to 1185.99 MT over the same period last year, showing an increase of about 0.5 MT

The highest growth in non-traditional goods, according to the Ministry of Railways, was driven by chemical salt (439 percent), sand (274 percent), cotton (266 percent), onions (234 percent) and automobiles (84 percent) cents).

The increase in railways in the loading of agricultural products can be attributed to the Kisan rails that were introduced in July 2020 with a 50 percent subsidy on the costs of transporting fruits and vegetables on these rails.

Taking into account the growing demands of freight locomotives in the future, Railways in January this year instructed Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) to upgrade 200 of the existing 6000 HP locomotives to 9000 HP locomotives. Since then, CLW has launched three of these, two of which have been commissioned after successful trials.

However, it is not only in the cargo that the commodity segment has benefited during the crown crisis. The average speed of freight trains has doubled from 23.71 km at the beginning to about 45.36 km / h. The fight will be to keep them at this speed when passenger trains start flying.

Currently, Railways is operating 8634 special trains, which includes 2402 post / express trains, 5381 suburban trains and 851 passenger trains. While it has restored 75 percent of their express posts / trains, only 18 percent of its passenger trains have been restored.

With 7,377 trains moving per day, in total, Railways has so far restored 65 percent of its pre-COVID number of 11,319 trains.

As the Railways has restored these services, trains are moving as special with a slightly higher fare, which the national carrier said would discourage unnecessary travel.

To discourage such a trip, Railways has also increased platform tickets in some areas, stopped offering lines as well as passenger food, and fully withdrawn concessions on prices, except in a few categories.

He also made masks mandatory during the trip.

While it is not clear when regular train services are set to resume, the coronavirus pandemic has ensured that not only travel rules but also freight ferry rates have seen a 360 degree change.

(Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)