One year of Covid blockade: How the Indian economy dealt with the virus

NEW DELHI: On March 24 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise by announcing one of the toughest blockades to curb the spread of the coronavirus.The pandemic not only caused a major health crisis, but also threatened the biggest economic shock, both domestically and globally.To help curb the spread of the virus, many countries implemented the necessary measures. These included school closures, restrictions on non-core business activities, bans on public gatherings, suspension of public transport, restrictions on movement, border closures, and travel bans.India recognized the disruptive potential at an early stage and devised its own way to fight the virus. Strong and severe blockages at a stage when there were only 100 confirmed cases in the country laid the groundwork for its unique response.

According to the 2021 Economic Survey, India’s human policy response, which focused on saving human lives, recognized that the short-term pain of an initial and severe stalemate would lead to long-term gains – both in terms of lives saved and recovery. economic.

Gradually, as restrictions began to ease, economic activities also grew in one phase.

India’s first technical recession

The Indian economy witnessed its first technical recession in 2020, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth remaining in negative territory for two consecutive quarters.

GDP shrank by 24.4 percent in the last first fiscal quarter. This was mainly caused by severe blockades across the country during April and May, which blocked economic activity, halted consumption, investment and led to job and income loss for many people.

In the second quarter again, GDP shrank but the pace of decline narrowed significantly. However, even with a contraction of 7.3 percent, the main service segments remained in the negative zone.

However, with the easing of Covid restrictions and the resumption of business activities, India emerged from the technical recession phase in the third quarter with an increase of 0.4 percent.

Recovery of activities has also been enhanced by a rate of spread of Covid-19 vaccines.

The center now forecasts annual GDP to shrink by 8 percent in 2020-21.

Global economic situation

Describing it as the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the IMF estimates that the global economy will shrink by 4.4 percent by 2020.

However in the latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast the global economy to grow by 5.5 percent during 2021 and 4.2 percent by 2022.

Almost all countries used blockade to flatten the virus curve. This meant disruption in business, cessation of economic activities and restriction of people inside the house even for official work. Thus, the pandemic pushed the global economy into recession.

In the United States, for example, the number of citizens applying for unemployment benefits rose more to 7,45,000 earlier this month as employers continued to cut jobs.

Among the G20 countries, only India, China and Turkey are the ones whose GDP figures are in the positive zone. All other countries continue to remain in the negative zone in terms of GDP growth.

The global economy shrank by the last 3.5 percent fiscal amid downturns.

Sensex in the last year

The BSE benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest drop ever on March 23 as blockades run by coronaviruses across the globe fueled fears of a recession.

Breaking nearly 4,000 points in a single day, the index closed at 25,981. The market capitalization of BSE enterprises also fell to 101.86 Rro Larë.

However, since then sensex has accumulated over 25,500 points or nearly 98 percent, supported mainly by stimulus packages announced by the government.

In just 10 months, sensex made a massive comeback to break 50,000 marks on January 21, 2021.

Ironically, the stock market has seen more profits in the post-Covid period.

Both sensex and Nifty finished 2020 with a bullish note and continue to be on an upward trajectory in 2021 as well.

Currently, the market capitalization of enterprises listed by BSE has increased by almost 100 percent to over 207.89 lek crore.

Economic measures announced by the government

Traffic jams and restrictions imposed significant supply-side restrictions on the economy, drastically reducing production and employment.

India recognized the disruptive impact of the virus and mapped out its unique path. Moving forward with the sole purpose of saving lives, the government announced multiple measures at various stages of the pandemic.

These included calibrated fiscal support focused on essentials during the blockade and demand during the unblocking phase; financial measures; and structural reforms.

The measures were equivalent to Rs 29.87 ck or 15 per cent of India’s GDP. These were then supported by the initiative to further strengthen the economy.

Details of economic incentive packages are as follows:

Measures taken by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also undertook some conventional and unconventional liquidity growth measures to manage the liquidity situation in the economy.

The rapidly changing macroeconomic environment and deteriorating growth outlook necessitated meetings outside the RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) cycle – first in March and then again in May 2020.

The MPC has cumulatively lowered its repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since the onset of the pandemic, with a view to boosting economic growth.

Further, the RBI had allowed lending institutions to issue a moratorium on the payment of term loan installments falling between March 1 and May 31, 2020. Later, the moratorium was extended until August 31, 2020.

Here is a detail of all measures taken by the central bank to tackle the pandemic:

Structural reforms announced by the Center

In addition to economic reforms, the Center also implemented various structural reforms in the country.

These cover sectors such as agriculture, SMEs, labor, power and industry.

Here are the details of such reforms:

Industrial activity witnessed the V-shaped recovery

The Top Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a low of 27.4 in April last year.

Amid widespread business closures, demand conditions were severely hampered. The new orders fell for the first time in two and a half years and at the fastest pace in the history of the survey, surpassing what was seen during the global financial crisis.

Industrial PMI data remained in contraction for four months until August 2020.

With the phasing out of constraints over time, a V-shaped recovery was observed in industrial production as production retreated and industrial value began to normalize.

The latest data show, output growth was held steady in February at 57.5 due to large increases in new hires as firms increased output.

The service sector recovering from low pandemic levels

The services sector carried the burden of the pandemic as hotels, restaurants, cinemas were closed for the longest time and people stayed away for fear of infections.

The sector, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of GDP, fell to its lowest level in 14 years in April 2020 as a result of the stalemate.

PMI services fell to 5.4 in April and remained in contraction for the next six months. Gradually, with the resumption of economic activities, the services sector expanded for the first time in eight months in October.

Currently, the sector is seeing its fastest growth in almost a year. Driven by strong prolonged domestic demand recovery, PMI services rose to 55.3 in February 2021 – staying above the 50 level for the fifth consecutive month.

Prices and inflation

Consumer price inflation (CPI) has remained on a higher trajectory during the blockages caused by Covid and also in the subsequent period due to the continuation of supply-side disruptions.

The increase in inflation was mainly influenced by the increase in food prices. Inflation witnessed a sharp rise to 9.1 percent during the stalemate.

Labor markets are still recovering from the pandemic shock

The coronavirus crisis proved to be a major blow to the job market. With the cessation of businesses and the cessation of activities, the unemployment rate reached 23.52 percent in April last year while some firms recorded job losses. Remained at 21.7 percent in May.

According to data from the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate began to decline from June onwards when it was recorded at 10.2 percent per month and further improved to 7.4 percent in July.

However, the unemployment rate rose again slightly to 8.3 percent in August and improved to 6.7 percent in September 2020.

The center took many steps to increase new employment in the country. Unemployment was recorded at 6.9 percent in February 2021 which is slightly better than 7.8 percent in the same month last year and 8.8 percent in March 2020.

Increasing the number of billionaires

India now has 177 billionaires with 40 of them joining the coveted club during 2020 hit by the pandemic.

According to Hurun Global Rich List, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani continued to be the richest man in India with a net worth of $ 83 billion.

Ambani witnessed a 24 percent jump in luck and climbed to a place to be the eighth richest man in the world.

Similarly, Gautam Adani witnessed a spectacular increase in wealth in recent years. His fortune doubled to $ 32 billion in 2020. The chairman of the Adani Group climbed to 20 places to be the 48th richest person in the world and the second richest Indian.