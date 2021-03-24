Board score Bihar 2021: How to check the 12th BSEB score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other sites





Spring Board Outcome 2021: How to check the 12th BSEB Outcome | Photo credit: Representative image Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will soon release the Bihar 2021 Board Results for the Intermediate Examinations. The 12th result of the BSEB, Spring Board 2021 is likely to be announced on Mars itself. Before the result statement, here is how to check your Bihar 2021 board score on the official biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website. A total of 13.5 loop students were enrolled in the BSEB 2021 Intermediate Exams. The exams were conducted from 1 February 2021 to 13 February 2021. Candidates who were unable to apply or those who wished to improve their scores would be awarded a another opportunity this year in April / May when the exams would take place again. How to check the 12th score of the Bihar 2021 board The 12th result of the 2021 Spring Board will be released soon. Here is a step-by-step process on how to check your BSEB 2021 intermediate score on the official website. Go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in To check the result – start by going to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To do this, simply type the URL in the address bar as shown in the figure. You can also go to the official website by clicking directly on the link provided here. You can use your mobile phone browser or your laptop / desktop computer to do this. The official website window opens After entering or pressing enter, the official BSEB website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – as shown in the image will open. Click on the link for the Bihar Medium Score 2021 link Once released, the link for the Bihar 12th Intermediate Result 2021 will light up in the notification bar as shown in the image. Click on the link. The Results window will open – enter the details and submit The result window will open as shown in the image. In the window, enter your flip code, flip number and required information and press submit. Your result will be available on the screen. Save the Results / Results Card Once the result is displayed on the screen, students can save the same by taking a screen shot. The note sheet will be issued by the board and will also be made available to the digilocker.







