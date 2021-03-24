EU decides to curb COVID-19 vaccine exports: report





The European Union is ready to introduce emergency legislation that will allow it to control exports of COVID-19 vaccines amid escalating disputes over supplies that have threatened to disrupt inoculation efforts in the 27-member bloc. A draft of those rules is expected to be announced Wednesday, according to New York Times, who saw a copy and confirmed it with EU sources. The legislation mainly aims to ban the export of vaccines from AstraZeneca AZN,

in the rest of the world. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker warned in January that it would not be able to meet its EU distribution obligations due to production issues at some of its European factories. The lack of remittances led to a high profile with the EU, which has lagged behind countries like the US, UK and Israel in creating vaccines for its healthcare workers and the most vulnerable people. AstraZeneca has repeatedly said that it was not legally required to submit to the EU on an exact calendar because it had only committed to supply vaccines under a best-effort clause. Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to use emergency powers to curb exports, she noted, the EU has allowed 41 million doses to be shipped to 33 countries since early February. She said AstraZeneca has promised and underestimated its contract with the EU, although the same cannot be said for Pfizer-BioNTech PFE,

and Modern RNA,

-6.24% . Read: Why tensions in vaccine supplies are unlikely to ease Tightening export rules is a further hurdle for AstraZeneca as some countries temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine due to concerns about blood clots in some recipients. Several countries resumed their harmless campaigns after the European Medicines Agency last week declared the vaccine safe and effective as its investigation found no link to blood clots. AstraZeneca has said that its review of the safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the UK and the European Union hadshowed no evidenceof an increased risk of blood clots. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, AstraZeneca was accused by U.S. health officials of including outdated information in a study of its vaccine. AstraZeneca promised to share updated data with the US within 48 hours.

