Boris Johnson intends to announce resumption of international flights to the UK from Apri

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he intends to announce plans to resume international flights by April 5, a week earlier than a government task force report on travel is expected.

At a televised news conference on Tuesday, Johnson tried to soften expectations – warning that things certainly seem difficult at the moment “due to a third wave” in coronavirus infections in some European countries.

The government said in February that the UK could reopen international travel from May 17 at the earliest. A report from its global travel task force “was scheduled to report on April 12, but Johnson said: ‘I certainly hope to say some more by April 5.’

Johnson is under increasing pressure from the airline industry to set a firm plan for resuming flights. The summer months are essential for airlines across Europe, when incomes are usually increased by people going on holiday.

Many of their conservative Johnsons colleagues also want to see the sector unlocked as soon as possible, especially since more than half of adults in the UK have already received a vaccination. But a significant increase in Covid-19 cases on the continent means plans may need to be pushed back.

“There is another wave building on the European continent among our friends,” Johnson told a news conference. “We will see him bathe on our shores, I have no doubt.” He vowed to keep all border measures under consideration to protect the country against “new variants” of the virus.

Members of Parliament will vote Thursday on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act, which was brought in last year to register the first blockade. But Johnson will face a rebellion by some Conservatives in extending restrictions they believe cause serious damage to people’s well-being and livelihoods.

The new regulations, published Monday, will allow ministers to extend the ban on international holidays until June 30, although the government has insisted this will be reviewed until May 17. Deputies have also raised concerns that the legislation as a whole will remain in force until October, three months after June 21 when Johnson intends to lift all restrictions.

