Face your colonial past, the Council of Europe tells Portugal





By Victoria Waldersee and Catarina Demony LISBON (Reuters) – Europe’s top human rights group said Wednesday that Portugal needs to do more to address its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade in order to help the fight against racism and discrimination in the country today. Comments from the Council of Europe come as a debate in Portugal over how to remember its heated history in recent months as the country prepares to unveil its first memorial to the victims of slavery in Lisbon. The memorial – rows of palms painted in black – was created by English artist Kiluanji Kia Henda and funded by the Lisbon council. It will stay in the city center. From the 15th to the 19th century, Portuguese ships carried close to 6 million African captives across the Atlantic, more than any other nation, but so far Portugal has rarely commented on its past actions and little is known about it. its role in slavery in schools. On the contrary, the colonial era of Portugal, which saw countries including Angola, Mozambique, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor as well as parts of India subject to Portuguese rule, is often perceived as a source of pride. “Further efforts are needed for Portugal to reconcile past human rights violations to address racist prejudices against people of African descent inherited from a colonial past and the historic slave trade,” the Council of Europe said in his annual report on Portugal, asking Lisbon to rethink how it learns its colonial history. Complaints of racial discrimination increased 50% to 655 in 2020 but the figure is likely to be well below the current rate of racist incidents, said Secretary of State for Equality Rosa Monteiro. “Our historical narrative is like a very serious wound that has not been treated properly. And to heal it, we need to talk about what happened,” Monteiro told Reuters, adding that the government was preparing a nationwide plan for it. fighting racism. Recent racially motivated crimes include a gathering of CCC-style torches, the fatal shooting of a Black actor by a white man in the street, and e-mail threats to Black lawmakers. Portugal is preparing its first official survey this year by asking people about their ethnic background. The Border Service said in 2019 there were 103,346 Africans officially residing in Portugal while the largest migrant community is from Brazil, numbering 151,304 people. The Council of Europe also expressed concern about the rise of racist rhetoric in political discourse, highlighting the far-right Chega party. Chega lawmaker Andre Ventura has made derogatory public remarks against ethnic minorities, including prominent anti-racism activist Mamadou Ba, who last month was the target of a petition seeking his deportation to declare the death of an officer. colonial should not be reminded. “We are not trying to rewrite history – we are saying that the history we are telling today is not enough,” Ba said in a protest on Sunday. “We want a story that represents all Portuguese.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Alexandra Hudson)

