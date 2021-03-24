International
Questions revolve around $ 645,000 price tag for new Vancouver public toilet
The BC government has allocated $ 645,000 to purchase and install a single public toilet in Vancouver Cooper Park.
The toilet will be located in the park, which is located in Yaletown, under the Cambie Road Bridge.
Inside Esquimault’s Portland Loo prefabricated public toilet kiosk
The spa is funded by the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), to which the government has provided $ 100 million to provide one-time infrastructure funding grants to communities around the province.
However, the high price is raising some eyebrows.
“Despite saying otherwise, the jobs minister has clearly failed to understand that nonprofits like Science World are not eligible for his business recovery program,” said Todd Stone, UN Liberal Labor Critic. , Economic Recovery and Innovation in an announcement.
To add to the insult insult, while we all agree that public restrooms are important, the PDP is not in their minds to think that allocating more than half a million dollars to Vancouver to build a toilet is a use of proper government aid funds that is wild.
The city of Vancouver faces questions about expensive furniture and renovations
Read more:
Vancouver city loads new, high-end furniture amid COVID-19 cash crisis
The issue was also raised during Monday’s questioning with Stone, saying: “My question to the minister would be this: why spending over half a million dollars on a toilet was more important than the grants for the performing arts places that are barely varen? “
BC Labor Minister Ravi Kahlon defended their spending, saying BC has “the highest per capita support in all of Canada for businesses and people. We are so proud of that 99.4 per cent of jobs returned, and 10 months of direct job growth, leading the country.This is something we should all be proud of.
“We have reduced property taxes, we have pushed others to reduce the pressure. We have stopped commercial evictions. We have set up tax subsidies for businesses to hire and retrieve employees. We have provided a 25 percent discount on beverage prices for restaurants. Guess what: we made it permanent. ”
Trends
Prince Harry gets his first job after leaving the Royal Family business
Health Canada adds AstraZeneca blood clot warning, but says vaccine is safe
The toilet was built by a company called Portland Loo, which claims that their products “were created specifically to prevent the problems commonly experienced with public toilets. The sleek and modern kiosk discourages crime with graffiti-protected wall panels and open lattice. “
Another Portland Loo kiosk, installed in Nelson, cost the city approximately $ 140,000.
The Vancouver Health Officer calls for more services and facilities for the homeless
Read more:
‘So disappointing’: Lack of public toilets leaves Downtown Eastside residents with little choice
John Irwin, a Vancouver Park Board commissioner, said he is in favor of public toilets and it is important to note that $ 150,000 of the allocated funds is for the toilet itself and the remaining amount is for building services and infrastructure in the area that are needed. for the toilet to function. Pipes and sewer system should be installed in the area after Irwin called it a “serviceless part of town”.
“We are in the middle of a reconstruction of Cooper Park so it is time to do it,” he said.
“Under provincial funding, this job will create jobs for people. It will create jobs for local people and services for local people. So yes, the price of toilet paper is high, but .. it ‘s like a toilet tank, it’ s practically indestructible. “
Irwin added that the Park Board spends a lot of money to fix toilets that have been destroyed and damaged.
Vancouver Council is considering a nationwide parking permit system
The city of Vancouver has been criticized in the past for its lack of public facilities, especially for the city’s most vulnerable citizens.
Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center, said the public should be reminded that the pandemic took some of the most important resources for vulnerable Vancouvers, causing the situation in the inner city and especially in areas like Downtown Eastside to deteriorate rapidly. .
The city of Vancouver operates 11 automated public restrooms and two underground convenience stations, along with three temporary trailer towers that opened during the pandemic. Six of them are open 24 hours a day.
The toilet is one of 63 small-scale public infrastructure use projects throughout the province.
Josie Osborne, BC minister of municipal affairs, said on Tuesday that local governments could submit proposals for projects that needed funding.
We know they have identified this as a priority project to base it on the dramatic increase in people entering Vancouver parks, Osborne said.
We trust local governments to bring their priority projects forward and our staff uses a merit-based process to evaluate projects. Local governments will carry out those projects. There is a reporting return mechanism and we will monitor it as we always do with all funding projects. ”
Ross McPhee lives near the Esquimalt Portland Loo toilet and told Global News it seems to be popular.
“Especially with the children’s playground next door, with the parents, I think it gets used a lot,” he said. “I think they really appreciate it.”
He said he could not understand the cost of the Vancouver model.
“Depreciation has to be really good,” he joked.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]