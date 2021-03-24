Questions revolve around $ 645,000 price tag for new Vancouver public toilet

The BC government has allocated $ 645,000 to purchase and install a single public toilet in Vancouver Cooper Park.

The toilet will be located in the park, which is located in Yaletown, under the Cambie Road Bridge.











The spa is funded by the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), to which the government has provided $ 100 million to provide one-time infrastructure funding grants to communities around the province.

However, the high price is raising some eyebrows.

“Despite saying otherwise, the jobs minister has clearly failed to understand that nonprofits like Science World are not eligible for his business recovery program,” said Todd Stone, UN Liberal Labor Critic. , Economic Recovery and Innovation in an announcement.

To add to the insult insult, while we all agree that public restrooms are important, the PDP is not in their minds to think that allocating more than half a million dollars to Vancouver to build a toilet is a use of proper government aid funds that is wild.











The issue was also raised during Monday’s questioning with Stone, saying: “My question to the minister would be this: why spending over half a million dollars on a toilet was more important than the grants for the performing arts places that are barely varen? “

BC Labor Minister Ravi Kahlon defended their spending, saying BC has “the highest per capita support in all of Canada for businesses and people. We are so proud of that 99.4 per cent of jobs returned, and 10 months of direct job growth, leading the country.This is something we should all be proud of.

“We have reduced property taxes, we have pushed others to reduce the pressure. We have stopped commercial evictions. We have set up tax subsidies for businesses to hire and retrieve employees. We have provided a 25 percent discount on beverage prices for restaurants. Guess what: we made it permanent. ”

The toilet was built by a company called Portland Loo, which claims that their products “were created specifically to prevent the problems commonly experienced with public toilets. The sleek and modern kiosk discourages crime with graffiti-protected wall panels and open lattice. “

Another Portland Loo kiosk, installed in Nelson, cost the city approximately $ 140,000.











John Irwin, a Vancouver Park Board commissioner, said he is in favor of public toilets and it is important to note that $ 150,000 of the allocated funds is for the toilet itself and the remaining amount is for building services and infrastructure in the area that are needed. for the toilet to function. Pipes and sewer system should be installed in the area after Irwin called it a “serviceless part of town”.

“We are in the middle of a reconstruction of Cooper Park so it is time to do it,” he said.

“Under provincial funding, this job will create jobs for people. It will create jobs for local people and services for local people. So yes, the price of toilet paper is high, but .. it ‘s like a toilet tank, it’ s practically indestructible. “

Irwin added that the Park Board spends a lot of money to fix toilets that have been destroyed and damaged.











The city of Vancouver has been criticized in the past for its lack of public facilities, especially for the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center, said the public should be reminded that the pandemic took some of the most important resources for vulnerable Vancouvers, causing the situation in the inner city and especially in areas like Downtown Eastside to deteriorate rapidly. .

The city of Vancouver operates 11 automated public restrooms and two underground convenience stations, along with three temporary trailer towers that opened during the pandemic. Six of them are open 24 hours a day.

The toilet is one of 63 small-scale public infrastructure use projects throughout the province.

Josie Osborne, BC minister of municipal affairs, said on Tuesday that local governments could submit proposals for projects that needed funding.

We know they have identified this as a priority project to base it on the dramatic increase in people entering Vancouver parks, Osborne said.

We trust local governments to bring their priority projects forward and our staff uses a merit-based process to evaluate projects. Local governments will carry out those projects. There is a reporting return mechanism and we will monitor it as we always do with all funding projects. ”

Ross McPhee lives near the Esquimalt Portland Loo toilet and told Global News it seems to be popular.

“Especially with the children’s playground next door, with the parents, I think it gets used a lot,” he said. “I think they really appreciate it.”

He said he could not understand the cost of the Vancouver model.

“Depreciation has to be really good,” he joked.