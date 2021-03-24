India reports a new variant of COVID-19, daily deaths in high years | Coronavirus pandemic news





A new mutant double variant is unveiled, the health ministry says amid concerns about the highest single-day number of infections and new deaths.

India has unveiled a new double mutant variant of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, adding to the concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day number of new infections and deaths this year. Ordering and analyzing the genome of samples from the state of Maharashtra found mutations in the virus that do not match the disturbing variants previously cataloged (VOC), the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. Maharashtra is one of the most affected states in India but the ministry said it was not clear if the new variant was causing an increase there or in other states. Although VOCs and a new mutant double variant have been found in India, these have not been discovered in sufficient numbers to establish a direct relationship or to explain the rapid increase in cases in some states, the ministry said in a statement but did not gave details. India has already reported several cases of a variant first discovered in Britain, as well as those found for the first time in South Africa and Brazil. A health worker takes a sample from a man for a COVID test at a construction site in Chennai [Arun Sankar/AFP] 275 deaths in 24 hours On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 new infections over the previous 24-hour period, the highest since early November, bringing its total to 11.7 million. Only the United States and Brazil have higher loads. The death toll from COVID-19 in India in the previous 24 hours rose to 275, more this year, bringing it to a total of 160,441, government data showed. Some states announced a ban on large gatherings ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi this weekend. The health ministry said states had been strongly advised to limit public observation of festivals. “Any facilitation at this point in ensuring strict adherence to contain the spread of COVID-19 could result in the loss of the impetus and benefits our country has gained so far in virus management,” the ministry said in a statement. Alarmed by the flood, the federal government has announced it is expanding its nationwide inoculation campaign to include everyone over the age of 45 and urged people to get vaccinated. Total vaccines in India are ranked as the third highest in the world, after the US and China, but their ranking is lower on a per capita basis, according to our World Data website.







