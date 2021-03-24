Patel cuts to cut rights for illegally arriving migrants to ban canal crossings

Priti Patel will unveil today a new crackdown on human traffickers in a desperate attempt to stem the flow of asylum seekers making dangerous journeys across the English Channel.

Criminal gangs that send migrants to the sea with inflatable devices face life sentences if caught by plans to be announced by the Secretary of the Interior.

But charities helping asylum seekers erupted in the government’s planned review of the immigration system.

Last year, 8,500 people arrived in the UK crossing the Continent in small boats.

Three times more are estimated to have used the itinerary so far this year compared to the same period in 2020.

Ms Patel will announce tougher offenses for those trying to enter the UK illegally when she addresses the Commons at lunchtime, the Home Office said.



(Image: PISHI / AFP via Getty Images)



Refugee detention centers will be set up so that they have simple, safe and secure accommodation to stay while their claims are being processed.

However, it was unclear whether these would be based abroad, following revelations that the Government was considering sending asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Ascension Island in the South Atlantic, or holding them in Gibraltar or the Isle of Man.

A National Age Assessment Board will decide how old migrants will be to stop adults posing as children to expedite claims.

The New Immigration Plan comes three months after free movement from the EU ended with the end of the Brexit transition.

It aims to reward asylum seekers who arrive legally while punishing those who use illegal routes, such as inflatable packaging for dangerous journeys across the Dover Strait, the world’s busiest transport lane with 500 boats a day.

The Home Office said: “For the first time, if people enter the UK legally or illegally it will have an impact on the progress of their asylum application and their status in the UK if that application is successful.

We will make every effort to repel those who enter the UK illegally by traveling through a safe place where they could and should have sought asylum.

When applications succeed after illegal entry, they will only be granted a new temporary protection status rather than an automatic entitlement and will be re-evaluated regularly for removal from the UK.

The plans are set to anger charities that for years have sought safe and legal routes for migrants coming to Britain.

But Ms Patel said: “Under our New Immigration Plan, if people arrive illegally, they will no longer have the same rights as those who arrive legally and it will be harder for them to stay.

If, like over 60% of illegal arrivals, they have traveled through a safe country like France to get here, they will not have immediate access to the asylum system, which is what happens today.

And we will stop the most unscrupulous abuse of the system by posing as children, introducing harsher, more accurate age estimates.

Benefiting from illegal migration to Britain will no longer be worth the risk, with new maximum penalties for human smugglers.

I do not apologize for these actions that are decided, but since they will also save lives and target human smugglers, they are also unquestionably right.

But Safe Passage International chief executive Beth Gardiner-Smith said: “These proposed reforms will do nothing to prevent dangerous canal crossings while making the lives of many people who have fled war and persecution a misery.

“It is also sad that the Government seems determined to make it more difficult for refugee families to reunite, leaving even more refugee children stranded and alone.

British Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson said: “We agree that the asylum system needs reform, but this announcement does not hold the system back. People do not leave their homes in places many miles away with a whim.

“Asylum is a last resort for saving lives for some of the most traumatized and persecuted people in the world. These plans significantly reduce the protection available to people without addressing the fundamental weaknesses in our system.

On Wednesday, Ms. Patel defended her immigration plans against criticism.

She told BBC Morning: “What is inhumane is allowing people to be smuggled through illegal migration and that is what we want to stop.

“We will create safe and legal ways to enable people to come to the UK in a safe way so that they can also be settled in the UK and this is a fundamental change we want. to bring “.

Ms Patel warned that the asylum system was “overloaded” in a separate interview and said there was a need to “break this smuggling model”.

Workers supported a shake-up but feared the impact of the new measures.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds warned: Measures are clearly needed to speed up processes and stop criminal gangs taking advantage of dangerous crossings.

“However, we fear that these plans will do nothing to stop people making dangerous crossings and risk withdrawing support from desperate people, such as victims of human trafficking.