Blast targeting police kills three in Southwest Pakistan | Pakistani Taliban News





The blast targeted a police vehicle that was on routine patrol in the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

Islamabad, Pakistan An improvised explosive device blast has killed at least three people and injured 12 others in Pakistan’s border town southwest of Chaman, officials said. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police patrol car in the Levies Lines area of ​​the city, about 100 miles (62 miles) northwest of the provincial capital Quetta. It was an engine parked in front of the market [in the area] and it was full of explosives, Shamsullah, a local official for Al Jazeera, told. When the vehicle came in front of the engine, it exploded. Relatives and support staff gather near man injured in Chaman blast [Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters] Shamsullah, known by a name as common in the region, confirmed the death toll and the number of injured. The dead were civilian passers-by, he said, while most of the injured were police personnel who were in the vehicle. Images from the scene showed major damage to several shops in the market and broken windows in buildings around the blast site. Chaman is a major border crossing point between Pakistan and its northwestern neighbor Afghanistan, with thousands of pedestrians and many container trucks passing by every day. Balochistan Province, in which Chaman is located, is the largest but less densely populated Pakistan and is rich in mineral resources. Has seen a host of security issues in recent years, with an ethnic Baloch armed separatist movement attacking security targets and civilians for more than a decade and also several attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, also known as like the Pakistani Taliban) in recent years. In a statement, TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said the armed group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack. Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweeted @AsadHashim.







