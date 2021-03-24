COVID-19 negative report for people traveling to Gujarat from Maharashtra





The Gujarat government has made it mandatory for people coming from neighboring Maharashtra to keep a negative RT-PCR test report no older than 72 hours. This decision was taken in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, she said. In an order issued Tuesday, the state health department noted that tracking the contacts of COVID-19 cases found in Gujarat over the past week revealed that large numbers of infected people had returned from Maharashtra. People entering Gujarat from Maharashtra will also have to undergo a mandatory check, he said. “Only those will have the right to enter Gujarat from Maharashtra who have done their RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their visit and their test result is negative,” said the order issued by the Deputy Secretary, department of Health, Vanrajsinh Padhiyar. According to the Maharashtra health department, the cumulative case load in the state was 25,33,026 on March 23 when the state added 28,699 new infections per day. “Tracing the contacts of positive coronavirus cases found in Gujarat over the past week revealed that a large number of cases are of people who have returned from Maharashtra and those who came in contact with such people,” the health department said. .

The Surat Municipal Corporation had previously made it mandatory for people coming to that city from other states to stay in isolation at home for seven days. Gujarat on Tuesday announced its highest one-day increase of 1,730 new cases, bringing the total to 2,90,679.

