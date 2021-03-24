International
Towing ships work to free giant ship with containers stuck in Suez Canal
CAIRO (Reuters) – Eight towing ships were trying Wednesday to free a 400m (440-yard) container ship that sank in the Suez Canal, blocking ships passing through one of the world’s most important waterways, authorities said. who runs the channel said.
The 224,000 tonnes of Ever Given was blocked on Tuesday morning after it lost its ability to run between strong winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.
Authorities said they were sparing no effort to ensure regular navigation through the canal, but it was unclear how soon the ship would be free and sources said transport delays were expected.
About 12% of world trade by volume passes through the channel connecting Europe and Asia. The canal remains a major source of strong currency for Egypt.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the technical manager of the ships, said that Ever Given, one of the largest ships in the world, crashed into the canal around 05:40 GMT on Tuesday. She said an investigation was under way.
Tracing maps showed that the ship was stationed in the southernmost part of the canal, near the Suez Red Sea port.
GRAPHIC: Ground-based container ship sinks one of the world’s most vital transport lanes –
The Canal Authority said it had issued a security message regarding the floating movement through the canal and its return to regularity through the flow of the original canal.
The canal was widened with a parallel waterway to part of its length in 2015, north of where the Ever Given is blocked. Two senior Egyptian naval sources said some traffic would be diverted, but it was unclear that this could relieve congestion.
Taiwans Evergreen Marine Corp., which is renting the boat according to a timeline, said the boat owner had informed the company that the boat was suspected to have been hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from the water and accidentally hit the bottom and run down the falls
The 400m ship is 59m (65 yards) wide and can carry up to 20,000 20-foot equivalent transport containers (TEU).
BSM, which deals with the ship’s crew and technical issues, said the entire crew is safe and accountable and that there have been no reports of injuries or pollution.
The BSM has notified authorities and stakeholders but said it could not confirm the shipowner.
Port agent GAC said Wednesday on its website that 15 other vessels in the convoy bound northward behind Ever Given were arrested at anchorages awaiting canal clearance. A convoy heading south was also blocked.
GRAPHIC: Container ship sometimes delivered, causes massive blockage of the ship in the Suez Canal –
Transport delays
A growing number of tankers have gathered near the canal entrance, waiting to pass through.
Asia-Europe container trade flows are rising again after the Lunar New Year so a prolonged blockage would have serious consequences as the alternative route through the Cape Road will be a week slower, said Tan Hua Joo, a consultant with Liner Research.
Any delay will exacerbate the shortage of container vessels and boxes, as 30% of global container vessel capacity passes through Suez, according to data from Liner Research Services.
During 2020, according to SCA, nearly 19,000 vessels, or an average of 51.5 vessels per day, with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion tonnes.
This increases the risk that we may see additional port overloads in European ports next week, said Lars Jensen, chief executive at SeaIntelligence Consulting.
When the canal is reopened, it means that the delayed load will now arrive at the same time as the load behind it which is still on track.
The impact on oil and gas flows will depend on how long it takes to clean the container ship, sources said.
As of Wednesday, five ships loaded with liquefied liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) were unable to cross the canal due to the container-based vessel, according to data intelligence firm Kpler. Of the five, three were for Asia and two for Europe, said Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia.
She said that if the congestion continues until the end of this week, it would affect the transit of 15 LNG vessels.
Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, Egypt and Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan, Roslan Khasawneh, Gavin Maguire and Koustav Samanta in Singapore, Yimou Lee in Taipei and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore and Tom Hogue
