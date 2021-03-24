Singaporeans have a high level of trust in the Government, but politically uninterested: IPS study, Politics News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – While Singaporeans have a high level of trust in state institutions and government, younger and more native-born citizens are less likely to feel this way, a study by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) Lab has found. Social.

Nearly two-thirds are also uninterested in politics, the researchers learned by examining Singaporean attitudes toward institutions, politics and politics.

Announcing the results on Wednesday (March 24th), IPS said the key findings also showed that while Singaporeans support government oversight in public areas, they do not feel it should be conducted in private situations or without their prior knowledge.

Led by IPS Social Laboratory Chief Mathew Mathews, postdoctoral fellow Teo Kay Key and research associates Melvin Tay and Alicia Wang, the study is part of the World Values ​​Study (WVS), a global research project that monitors changing public and societal beliefs -their political influence over time in 80 societies.

The researchers had conducted face-to-face interviews with a nationwide representative sample of 2,012 Singaporeans adults and permanent residents from November 2019 to March 2020.

Their responses covered four areas: public trust or confidence in Singaporean institutions, political attitudes, attitudes toward government oversight, and attitudes toward immigration.

These are the findings:

High levels of trust in state institutions

Singaporeans were more secure about their state institutions – including the Government, Parliament, courts, the Singapore Police Force, the Singapore Armed Forces and the civil service – in relation to electoral institutions, civil society and the media.

At least 70 percent of respondents had “too much” or “too much” trust in all state institutions.

Naturalized citizens and PRs were more likely to have confidence in state and electoral institutions than locally born citizens. Older respondents were also more likely to have high levels of confidence.

The researchers found that 62.1 percent of respondents also feel that there is low levels of corruption in Singapore.

When asked how confident they were in political parties, respondents showed less confidence (54.7 percent) compared to those surveyed in 2012 (68.5 percent).

“This trend may reflect opposing views of a more diverse local political scene, involving several newly formed parties between 2012 and 2020,” the study said.

In contrast, trust in economic and academic institutions increased from 2012 to 2020.

For example, while 68.8 percent of respondents in 2012 had “a great deal” or “enough” of trust in local banks, this percentage had risen to 79.4 percent in 2020.

The study found that 83.7 percent were safe at local universities.

However, public trust in civil society organizations was mixed.

Environmental and women-centered organizations – issues that have gained traction in recent years – have experienced a slight increase in public confidence.

While 69.2 percent and 65.9 percent of respondents in 2012 had confidence in environmental and women’s organizations, respectively, this increased to 72.1 percent and 67.1 percent respectively in 2020.

In contrast, Singaporeans were less secure in religious organizations (60 percent) and labor unions (54 percent) compared to 2012.

High level of trust in the Government

The majority of Singaporeans trusted the Government, with 21.1 percent indicating “a lot of confidence” and 60.4 percent showing “enough confidence”.

Compared to the other 12 companies selected by IPS for this indicator, mainland China alone had a higher confidence rate, with 94.9 percent of Chinese showing confidence in their government.

But young Singaporeans and native-born citizens were less likely to have confidence.

A lower percentage of respondents (15 percent) from the younger age group of 21 to 35 years, compared to those in the older age group over 65 years (28.5 percent), showed “a great deal of confidence” in Government.

Only 18 percent of locally born citizens said they had “a great deal of faith” as opposed to 35.6 percent of naturalized citizens and PR who chose the same option.

Also, 20.2 percent of locally born citizens showed “not much trust” or “not at all” in Government, compared to only 9.7 percent of naturalized and PR citizens.

Not interested in politics

The study surveyed Singaporeans’ political attitudes including: their level of interest in politics, their perception of democracy in Singapore, their perception of respect for human rights, and their satisfaction with the functioning of the political system.

Only less than two-thirds of respondents were uninterested in politics.

Those who had higher levels of interest were men and had higher qualifications and educational income.

“When basic or materialistic needs are met, such as economic and physical security, individuals now seek to pursue post-materialist values, such as quality of life and self-expression,” the study noted.

Compared to other selected societies, Singaporeans expressed one of the lowest levels of political interest (37.2 percent), above only Hong Kong (30.4 percent) and Taiwan (31.6 percent).

In countries such as China, Australia, Sweden and Switzerland, more than 40 percent of respondents said they were very interested or somewhat interested in politics.

Over nine in 10 Singaporeans believed their country is “somewhat democratic” or “democratic”, with older respondents more likely to believe it is democratically governed.

The study found that 87.6 percent believed that human rights were respected in Singapore, ranking second after China (88.5 percent).

Over nine in 10 were “somewhat satisfied” or “satisfied” with the functioning of the political system here, among the highest globally.

Support for government oversight but not in private situations

The study noted that trust in state institutions and trust in Singapore without corruption are positively linked to support for government oversight.

However, this support is nuanced.

While Singaporeans advocate having some form of surveillance in public areas, they do not approve of monitoring people in private situations without their prior knowledge.

Nearly two-thirds thought the government had the right to keep people under video surveillance in public places.

Older people were more likely to hold the view that the Government “definitely” has the right to do so.

But just over a quarter thought the Government had a right to monitor people’s online activities, with older and less wealthy respondents more likely to feel that way.

More than three-quarters were against giving the government the right to gather information about individuals living here, without their prior knowledge.

The study concluded that older Singaporeans are more likely to accept government oversight, whether public or private, informed or uninformed.

This may be due to the digital divide between the older and younger generations, she said, adding that young Singaporeans would be more aware of the dangers of privacy attacks and phishing, making them more skeptical of surveillance.

“In an era of massive data collection, there is a greater need for state oversight to be transparent and for the Government to exercise caution when collecting and using citizen data,” the study said.

“Successful execution of oversight policy in addition can only be achieved with a sound basic level of public trust in state institutions and satisfaction with the prevailing political system.”