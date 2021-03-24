Germany scraps Easter closure plan, Merkel apologizes





The plan was to make Thursday the following week a day before Good Friday a day off, with all shops closed, and only allow supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday. Since Friday and Monday are already holidays, this would have created a five-day public life shutdown on existing blocking restrictions, which were extended until April 18th. The plan had raised many questions about the logistics details, which remained unresolved, and was also criticized because there had been no public discussion about it before it came out in the small hours of Tuesday after a long bargain. The idea of ​​an Easter closure was conceived with the best of intentions because we must urgently manage to slow down and reverse the third wave of the pandemic, Merkel said. However, the idea … was a mistake, there were good reasons for it, but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time. This mistake is just my mistake, she told reporters. An error must be called an error, and above all it must be corrected and if possible, it must happen in time. At the same time, of course I know that this whole issue causes more insecurity, I deeply regret it and apologize to all citizens, she said. The numbers of infections in Germany have risen again as the most contagious variant of the virus first discovered in Britain has become prevalent in the country. Germany has recorded more than 75,000 deaths since the pandemic broke out a year ago. The country’s disease control center also reported 15,815 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours on Wednesday a week ago there were 13,435 new cases. Merkel said that, even without the Easter closure, the decisions she has taken with state governors provide a framework to beat the new wave of coronavirus infections. Follow the AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos