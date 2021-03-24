LIVE: Haryana stops celebrating Holi due to the current situation COVID-19 | India News





24 March 2021, 17:13 PM Haryana: In light of the COVID-19 situation, Holi public celebration will not be allowed in the state, says Interior Minister Anil Vij. March 24, 2021, 17:03 PM Haryana: In light of the COVID-19 situation, Holi public celebration will not be allowed in the state, says Interior Minister Anil Vij. MINILERI ANIL VIJ HARYANA (ilanilvijminister) March 24, 2021 24 March 2021, 16:21 PM The Nikita Murder Case: Defendant Tausif, Rehan was found guilty. 24 March 2021, 15:52 PM Congress could not raise the wages of tea workers to Rs 100. While NDA in 5 years increased their salaries by 2 times. The same Congress is now spreading lies. Immediately after we form the government, decisions will be implemented to make the lives of tea workers better: Prime Minister Modi in Bihpuria 24 March 2021, 15:28 PM There was a time when Kerala was considered the model of tourism and development. It was known as the most educated and peace-loving state. LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a center of corruption: Amit Shah 24 March 2021, 15:21 PM “People support NDA dual engine government in Assam,” said PM Modi in Bihpuria March 24, 2021, 11:51 AM The center is taking steps to modernize the Petuaghat Fishing Port. The seashore has major economic activities related to tourism. There are also cruise tourism opportunities. You have assets such as Digha beach: PM Modi March 24, 2021, 11:43 AM The farmers will not forget how cruel Didi was to them. She has kept them away from Prime Minister-Kisan Samman Nidhi. This financial support for farmers was banned by the TMC government. Bengal farmers will break all walls for state development on May 2: PM Modi March 24, 2021, 11:35 AM “May 2, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche” can be heard all over Bengal, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi March 24, 2021, 11:33 AM The development of Bengal is the commitment of BJP. We will work hard for the future of Bengal: Prime Minister Modi in Kanthi March 24, 2021, 11:31 AM The help sent by the Center got stuck in the nephew’s window. Today, the whole state is asking – Who robbed Amfani’s relief material? Who looted the food sent to the poor ?: PM Modi in West Bengal March 24, 2021, 11:29 AM Prime Modi in West Bengal with. The aid sent by the Central government got stuck in the nephew’s window. Today, the whole WB is asking – Who robbed Amfani’s relief material? Who robbed the food sent to the poor? – Prime Minister Shri arenarendramodi #BanglarUnniteBJPChai BJP (@ BJP4India) March 24, 2021 24 March 2021, 11:23 AM This is a very important time for first time voters and young people around the age of 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and thus, ‘Ashol Poriborton’ is the need of the hour: Prime Minister Modi in Kanthi, West Bengal. March 24, 2021, 10:50 AM Former Chief Minister slammed CM Uddhav Thackeray, he said Shiv Sena chief had not said a single ‘word’ on the extortion controversy surrounding State Health Minister Anil Deshmukh. March 24, 2021, 10:05 AM A delegation of BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis will meet with Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari amid allegations of extortion raised against states Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai senior police officer Param Bir Singh. Read more here







