‘Janata curfew’ for vaccination: India’s one-year war against COVID-19

It has been a year since India’s 1.3 billion people responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “curfew” to break the chain of the new coronavirus, which then began to spread to parts of the country. Since the 14-hour ‘Janata Arrival Police Hour’ on 22 March 2020, proclaimed by Modi “for the people, by the people”, there has been no looking back on India’s fight against COVID-19 to control the virus which, as on Wednesday, it infected 1,17,34,058 people and claimed the lives of 1,60,441.

Modi then announced a nationwide 21-day effective blockade from the intrusive night of March 24 and 25.

Soon, the Home Office (MHA) issued its first guidelines clarifying about services that will be exempt from blockage involving those involved in essential services such as health and sanitation workers, police, grocery stores , vegetable sellers and pharmacies.

However, markets, shopping malls, movie theaters, barbarian shops, swimming polls were ordered to remain closed and there was a complete ban on outdoor activities such as public gatherings, visits to religious sites and sporting events.

As the blockade was suddenly announced to people taking less than four hours to put their belongings in place or travel to places they wanted, a humanitarian crisis had erupted when thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, began returning to their homes. their standing.

With stories and photos of tired, hungry, thirsty people who were desperate to get home even walking hundreds of miles began appearing in the media, the government issued advice to the state government to make food adjustments and their housing.



The MHA even allowed state governments to use National Disaster Response Funds as emergency measures to help migrant workers trying to travel from places as far away as Gujarat to Assam or Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh.

Many volunteer organizations also came out to help migrant workers by providing them with food and shelter along the way.

While some state governments regulated buses to transport their people, the MHA allowed Railways to run special trains for the convenience of migrants from their places of work to their countries of origin.

The tragedy also struck in the middle as over 100 people lost their lives in road accidents while several others, who were resting on the runway after a long walk, were affected by trains.

Nizamuddin of Delhi was in the news for the wrong reasons as he emerged as one of the “hotspots” of the coronavirus after a large number of those present in a religious congregation called ‘Tablighi Jaamat’ came out positive.

After three weeks, the blockade was further extended until May 3 with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

On April 20, the MHA allowed e-commerce, the agricultural industry to resume operations along with farm activities, construction of roads and buildings in the back area which has so far been less affected by the coronavirus, giving much needed relief many.

On April 25, the government allowed shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, to remain open with a force of 50 percent.

The blockade was further extended until May 17 and then until May 31 with considerable relaxation in the districts falling into the green and orange areas – those areas where relatively low cases were reported. All red areas or hot spots of COVID continue to remain under severe blockage.

From June 1, the MHA announced the phased reopening process calling it ‘Open-1’ with activities such as visits to religious sites, the opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls that allow it to operate from June 8, after 75 days of strict isolation.

From July 1, the central government announced ‘Open 2’ where restricted domestic and international flights and train services are allowed in a calibrated manner.

The third phase of Hape went into effect on August 1 with the MHA allowing gymnasiums and yoga centers to function and lifting the night-stop order.

The central government allowed subway services to start from September 7, larger rallies with 100 people allowed from September 21.

After being closed for six months, schools located outside restricted areas were partially allowed to reopen to allow students studying in grades 9 through 12 to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis to receive instruction. by their teachers in September.

On September 30, the MHA announced the launch of more activities in areas outside restricted areas that include the opening of cinemas, theaters and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their capacity reduced from October 15.

State and union governments were given the flexibility to make a decision on reopening schools and training institutions after October 15 in a gradual manner.

The government also allowed political rallies as assembly elections in Bihar were supposed to be held on October 28 with the participation of a maximum of 200 people in a narrow space or hall and in an open space depending on its size.

On November 25, the MHA allowed union states and territories to impose local restrictions such as a nighttime ban to control the spread of COVID-19 as many states showed momentum in coronavirus cases.

However, the Center made it clear that states would need to consult with the central government before imposing any blockades outside restricted areas.

On December 28, the MHA said that although COVID-19 cases are declining, there is a need to maintain oversight, content and care, keeping in mind the growing number of cases globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK

On January 27, the government allowed cinemas and theaters to operate with more people while swimming pools were allowed to be used by all.

As the vaccination campaign began, the MHA in a new consultation on February 26 advised union states and territories to speed up vaccination of the target population in order to break the transmission chain and overcome the pandemic.

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, the Center on Tuesday urged all states and territories of the union to increase RT-PCR tests, strictly follow the test treatment protocol and speed up vaccination rates. to cover all group advantages.

Issuing new guidelines for April, the interior ministry said that given the new momentum in COVID-19 cases, new positive cases, detected as a result of intensive testing, should be isolated or quarantined more quickly and ensured timely treatment.

The state governments and the administrations of the territory of the union must strictly implement the protocol of treatment of evidence in all parts of the country, ensure the observance of the appropriate behavior for COVID-19 by all and, increase the vaccination to cover all target groups, instructions given.

All contacts should be tracked as soon as possible, and similarly isolated and quarantined, she said.