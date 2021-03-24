Qantas tests CommonPass Digital Health app to support resumption of international travel





In February, Qantas completed a trial of the CommonPass Digital Health app on an international repatriation flight from Frankfurt to Darwin. Through the use of this application, health or border officials and airline personnel will be able to easily verify the results of the COVID-19 test and the vaccination history of an individual. The app connects clients with certified testing labs to allow their result to be automatically uploaded to it. In accordance with the determinations made by the federal government, customers must first show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result to board repatriation flights to Qantas. Stephanie Tully, Chief Customer Officer of Qantas Groups said, We want to get our international flights back in the air and get our people back to work, and a digital health permit will be a key part of that. WHY RNDSI As mass vaccination programs are opening up globally, vaccine passports have become a major topic of discussion. Countries will need to look at appropriate and secure ways to verify COVID-19 test results and vaccination information at airports and borders. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also called for a global standard to securely record digital vaccination testing. The biggest trend Similar digital solutions are being developed in several other countries in the world to enable travel again. For example, travelers from Singapore will receive a notarized certificate after a negative COVID-19 test that they can submit to airports around the world. Another example is France taking part in a one-month trial of a vaccine passport using a smartphone app. N THE RECORD Tully added, COVID test results and vaccine testing will be required in many countries for quarantine trips, as has been the case for polio and yellow fever vaccines in the past. Ultimately, they focused on ensuring that the process will be as complex as possible for our customers to share this information so that they can travel back internationally. Paul Meyer, CEO of the Commons Project Foundation, shared, As we initiate future trials with Qantas, we aim to provide Australians with a safe, private and trusted experience as they return to their homeland.

