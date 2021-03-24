The Stalin War by Sean McMeekin alternative perspectives

“There ‘s something’ weird and it does not look good / Who will I call?” In the 1984 film, the answer, of course, was “Ghostbusters!” In the most sedative world of 20th century history, the answer may be Sean McMeekin. An accomplished, fearless, and enthusiastic “myth-buster,” he chases the wrong explanations of the past.

Germany or maybe Austria-Hungary or maybe no one caused the first world war. Zap! It was definitely Russia – as he argued Russian Origin of the First World War (2011). The Russian Revolution did not happen because the Tsarist regime was bankrupt. Pow! It was, he claimed in Russian Revolution (2017), an accident when February weather suddenly warmed up and crowds took to the streets in Moscow.

Now McMeekin, a professor at Bard College, New York, turns his attention to World War II with him The Stalin War. Review helps to keep historians employed and we should always be willing to re-evaluate the past and challenge popular misconceptions. He is right that we in the West tend to focus too much on the role of the British Empire and the US and ignore or minimize the great contribution to the victory made by the Soviet Union as well as the horrors of its system. And he goes even further to argue that Britain and the US made a terrible mistake by supporting Stalin so fully and letting him leave with so much.

True, as McMeek admits, the Soviets tied and clothed the Germans in the east – and suffered terrible losses while doing so. By the time the war ended, at least 20 million Soviet citizens had died and most of the country’s infrastructure had been destroyed. Without Britain and America, collecting tons of much-needed supplies and equipment in the Soviet Union – from oil to thousands of planes, tanks and trucks, to McMeekin’s irritation, things like tea and women’s shoes – the Soviets would to have probably collapsed.

If anyone should have known how prepared the Soviets were for war in 1941, it was Stalin

What did the west get in return? A little precious, according to McMeekin. Churchill and Roosevelt failed to use their help to force Stalin to make concessions, on Poland for example, or to enter the war against Japan earlier. The real winner of the war is Stalin, who emerged after 1945 with a new great empire in central Europe, added territories in the Far East and a China he had made Communist. (Here again we have the old accusation, certainly discredited so far, that the US somehow “lost” China.)

Among the many myths that McMeekin believes need to be dealt is that Hitler bears the greatest responsibility for the war in the east. On the contrary, Stalin, far from foolishly believing in Hitler, was planning war against the Führer even though their two countries were nominally friends, and he was banned only in the summer of 1941 from the start of Operation Barbarossa by Germany. Evidence presented as evidence of serious war plans – including the memories of a Soviet deserter in the 1970s or a statement by Stalin at the end of a drunken evening in the Kremlin in May 1940 with the effect that his armed forces were now heading for fight aggressively in war – is probably less conclusive than McMeekin assumes, and the debate is not over at all. And if anyone needed to know how prepared the Soviets were for war in 1941, it was Stalin who had purged the armed forces of many of their officers and who was desperately trying to increase the production of scarce war materials.

McMeekin is a terrific researcher, working in several languages ​​and he is prepared to ask big questions and make judgments. He does not spare Stalin’s incompetence as a strategist or the reckless disregard for the lives of Soviet commanders. The history of the war itself is well told and impressive in its field, ranging from the domestic politics of small states like Yugoslavia and Finland to the global context. It also reminds us of what Soviet “liberation” meant for Eastern Europe.

His Stalin is cunning, clever and is playing the long game with a lot of skill. It is therefore unfortunate that we get relatively little from the Stalin man, his ideas and his worldview. In contrast, Roosevelt and Churchill are portrayed as naive, stupid, passionate, or worse. They were “drunk” by Stalin and had been bribed, calm and noisy in front of him. They fell on the advice of those, such as the American Harry Dexter White, who were later unmasked as Soviet agents or, as McMeek would like, fellow travelers or dupes, Sir Stafford Cripps, the British ambassador to Moscow, or the trusted adviser to Roosevelt, Harry Hopkins.

Crowds of people and a tank guard meet Ivan Maisky, the Soviet ambassador and members of the Russian military mission when they arrived at a tank factory in Britain in 1942 or 1943 © Getty Images



McMeekin wants to do more than direct the recording and spread popular misconceptions. He is also a crusader prosecutor aiming to build a case to convict the guilty. Churchill for one: he may have been able to stop or at least limit the war by reconciling with Hitler in 1940. The British could have kept their empire and Western Europe remained free while Germany and the Soviet Union ousted it in the east. Given Hitler’s record of broken promises, perhaps Churchill was wise not to trust him. Roosevelt, another culprit, prolonged the war in Europe when his initial support in 1944 for the Morgenthau Plan to fragment and deindustrialize Germany gave the Germans little choice but to fight. However, would the Germans really have surrendered, and most importantly, Hitler, but for that?

Churchill stuck too long in the illusion that there was a good and a bad Stalin, and Roosevelt mistakenly thought he could charm the dictator.

When looking at the past, we must always remind ourselves what the real choices were before decision makers. McMeekin, in his impatience to persuade the jury, relies heavily on counter-facts. Was the Soviet war against Finland in the winter of 1939-40 really a major turning point when Stalin’s march to world power could have been stopped, perhaps even Hitler’s in Europe? While there was much worldwide sympathy for the small country fighting the Soviet colossus, the likelihood that France and Britain would lead a coalition to wage war in both Germany and the Soviet Union and in partnership with Spain, which had just ended the war. its civilian, an Italy housed in the fascist camp, a Hungary leaning away from Germany and a still isolating US – even Turkey’s accession was “far from fantasy” – is to say the least, incredible.

Yet another charge to the prosecution is that Churchill and Roosevelt should have cut resources significantly in the Soviet Union once the current of war was returning and had transferred war material to their forces. The Americans and British could have done much better and more than the Normandy landings in 1944, striking north from Italy or landing in the Balkans to retake the Germans.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on a visit to Moscow in 1944 © Getty Images



Is it the ghost of Churchill despised, who willingly tried such a strategy in the Second Front preference, briefly charged here? How successful such campaigns would have been, in the face of the mountainous terrain and the considerable German armies, in reaching the center of Europe before the Soviet armies were and are highly debatable. And were the Western Allies willing to bear what would have been great casualties or to face the prospect of the Soviet Union making a special peace with Germany, as Stalin was certainly capable of doing?

Moreover, Churchill and Roosevelt had to consider the war with Japan. They may have been wrong when they thought they needed Soviet support, but then it is easier to guess how poor the Japanese were until 1944. And, yes, Churchill stuck too long in the illusion that there was a Good and bad Stalin, and Roosevelt mistakenly thought he could charm the dictator, but both men knew they had no choice but to work with him to defeat Hitler.

McMeekin is right that we have long cast World War II as the good one. His book, as it should hope, will make us reevaluate the war and its aftermath. However, a warning. Looking at the decisions and compromises with Stalin taken by the British and Americans, let us recall what they face and consider it possible and not, like the film, fantastic.

The Stalin War: A new story of World War II, by Sean McMeekin, Allen Lane, RRP £ 40 / Basic Books, RRP $ 19.99, 832 pages

Margaret MacMillan is Professor of International History at Oxford University and author of ‘War: How Conflict Shaped Us’

Join our online book group on Facebook at Book Cafe FT