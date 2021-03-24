Oil sticks after strong European data and blockade of the Suez Canal





Want the discount of what moves Asian markets in your inbox every morning? Register here Oil rose after the release of better-than-expected European production figures, while the Suez Canal remained blocked by a giant container ship. The future in New York was 2.5% higher. Efforts are underway to relocate the ship that crashed into its Suez Canal. said the manager. Ship remains stranded, an executive told GAC port agent service provider, reverting to an earlier statement that the container had been partially relocated. Gross was also shaken by the strong European economic data, with a record increase in plant production masking new concerns across the region about coronavirus infections. Oil prices have plunged about 13% in less than two weeks mitigation of physical demand and resolution of long positions. The fast time allotted for Brent has also turned into one bearish structure for the first time since January. Crude’s recent plunge could put pressure on OPEC + to do more to test and stop the slide, with the group meeting next week to decide on production policy for May. “The impact on the oil market will be rapid,” said Kevin Solomon, an analyst at brokerage StoneX Group, about the blockade of the Suez Canal. “At $ 70 the futures market was growing very fast, but at $ 60 oil it is an opportunity to buy at much more attractive levels.” Prices West Texas Intermediate for May Delivery advanced $ 1.42 to $ 59.18 a barrel at 8:53 a.m. in New York

Brent for the same month rose $ 1.59 to $ 62.38 The Suez Canal is often used by tankers transporting raw materials from the world's leading exporters in the Middle East to customers across Europe. The 400-meter-long (1,300-meter) container ship Ever Given became tied up along the canal on Tuesday, causing it to overload. See also: The blockade of the Suez Canal is set to be rippled through the Global Energy Market Somewhere else, Germany canceled a planned five-day deadlock, potentially easing some concerns over demand. The overall picture in Europe remains bleak, however Polish cases reaching a record. Other oil market news: Of Libya the state-owned oil producer is set to take most of the development spending into the country's new budget, potentially helping plans to boost output as the industry recovers from a decade of civil war.

Chinese Crude inventories, which include strategic oil reserves and trade reserves, have climbed again near a peak reached in October after the last replenishment, according to data from Ursa Space Systems.

Crude inventories, which include strategic oil reserves and trade reserves, have climbed again near a peak reached in October after the last replenishment, according to data from Ursa Space Systems. Refineries in India, the third-largest oil importer, are receiving more shipments from outside the Middle East after the government urged them to diversify suppliers with the OPEC + alliance while maintaining tight production control. – With the help of Rob Verdonck, Serene Cheong and Paul Wallace Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

