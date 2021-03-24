The African-American International Museum names Dr. Matthews as new CEO





CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The African American Museum (IAAM) has officially appointed a new CEO for the massive global project. Only after breaking the ground 17 months ago, the board of directors elected Dr. Tonya Matthews as their CEO. Dr. Matthews is an experienced executive, leader, educator and great benefit to the community. She is the founder of the STEMinista Project, a national initiative that inspires high school girls to consider STEM tools and careers. Her most recent position was Associate Provider of Inclusive Workforce Development and Director of the STEM Innovation Learning Center at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. VETLM N 2 2: Carolyn Murray, former Mayor Joe Riley building tour at the African-American Museum

The African-American International Museum is poised to be a critical global treasure trove, said Matthews, 46. I am humbled and compelled to enter the role of CEO of this incredible institution that is so needed for these incredible times and beyond . Matthews said she is already proud of her new home. “I’m excited to stay with the people of Charleston as we administer this sacred site and the often silent stories of American history as both horrific and victorious that continue to challenge our efforts to create a more perfect union,” she said. This is a national story with global impact and we hope to engage the critical partnerships and support that are needed to help us support this work. The NFL donates to the International African-American Museum in honor of Walter Scott

Former Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., who has called the museum his life the most important work, said he was shocked. We are very happy. We have someone with great talent and ability who is just right for this challenging and exciting job and great opportunity. We had a long search process and so it took a good while, but we came up with an excellent CEO. Weve hired a world-class executive, experienced in the museum, to run the museum. Someone was saying yesterday Weve put all the parts in place. We have collected the money. We’ve really had world-class architects and landscapes who designed a beautiful building, but we haven’t had a permanent leader for a while. Now we are doing it. After founding the STEMinista 2015 Project and working in science and engineering, she turned her attention to diversity and inclusion, leading the national initiative to diversify museum boards across the country. She then focused on collegial connections, becoming the Comprehensive Provider of Inclusive Workforce Development and Director of the STEM Innovation Learning Center at Wayne State University. History of Dr. Matthews and her successful effort to connect communities and celebrate history have defined her entire life.

