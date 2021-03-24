Top International AP News at 9:33 am EDT





Telegraph Zara Tindall gives birth to a boy on the bathroom floor Zara Tindall has given birth to a son, who is named Lucas Philip Tindall, the couple announced. A spokesman for the couple said: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.” The baby was born on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8 l 4oz. The couple named their young son Philip after Mr. Tindall’s father and Zara’s grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Mr Tindall said the royal baby – the 10th great-granddaughter of the Queen and Philip – was born on the bathroom floor after the couple were unable to take her to the hospital. “It arrived very quickly. I did not get to the hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said on the podcasts The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. He described how he rushed to get a mat for his wife. “So he was running to the gym, get a mat, get in the bathroom, pull the floor to the floor, the towels down, the holder, the holder, the holder.” Tindall said his wife Dolly’s friend was present, who was also at the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Lena. “She was there and admitted that we would not go to the hospital on time.” He added: “Luckily the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital was not that far away, so she was lifted up as we had taken the position and the second midwife arrived as soon as the head had arrived.” Mia and Lena Tindall were elsewhere during the day because Zara had contractions all night. Tindall described Zara as a “warrior”. One of his co-presenters joked, “Is she ready and again, back on a horse?” Tindall replied, “As any man means, she was a warrior as always, they always are.” He joked that he would do a vasectomy, saying, “I was literally like ‘Yes, blow, blow, blow’. I have a son. I’m out. I’m here.” He added: “The thing more “Good to be home, the best thing was, once he was rolled up, he was skin to skin, straight down. The TV room. Golf in. That’s what we’re doing.” The birth of the baby at 6pm Sunday comes just weeks after Zara cousin Princess Eugenie had her son in August on February 9th. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting the 10th Grand Nephew when circumstances permit.” The newest addition to the Tindall family is a younger brother of seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. Lucas is a great-grandson of the monarch, but is only 22nd in line to the throne. He is a regular Tindall Master and is not an HRH.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos