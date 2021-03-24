The plans of asylum seekers Priti Patels are meaningless political theater

In March 2016 the French authorities started bulldozing the so-called jungle migrant camp in Calais, northern France. The reason was that it was a human thing to make a completely meaningless excuse. Of course, no one wanted to live in the poverty of Europe’s greatest poverty; no one wanted to be there. But there was nowhere else for the displaced people to go.

When I visited the camp during its demolition, I saw this false logic. Transport containers set up by the French government as an alternative to the Jungle had limited space and were temporary, while people felt threatened by searches for personal information.

The brutal destruction of peoples recent traces of security simply encouraged them to make dangerous attempts to travel to the UK or escape undocumented to other parts of France and mainland Europe.

This is this pointless approach that Priti Patel is imitating in her latest attempt to stay assevereon migration. Home Secretaries make it more difficult for asylum seekers to stay in the UK if they come through a route that is not encouraged by the British government, i.e., if they cross the canal or get on a truck then this will be counted against their request. for asylum.

Emphasizing that safe and legal avenues are a safer route to indefinite residence in the UK may sound right, but if such itineraries were possible beyond existing relocation programs, asylum seekers will use them already. People risk making the trip to the shores of the UK because they are desperate.

There are a number of safe and legal resources to settle in the UK that have been degraded by successive governments:end of Dubs change schemeto receive unaccompanied child migrants in 2017, and abandonment ofprovisions of family reunificationfor refugees in Europe this year, for example.

UN Refugee Convention 1951 UNITED that countries will not impose penalties on refugees for their illegal entry or presence, provided they have good reason and appear before the authorities without delay.

There is often no way people can become refugees through regular means, says Marley Morris, associate director and head of migration work at the IPPR think tank.

Indeed, all those years ago in Calais, refugees were stuck in a Catch-22: they could not formally apply for asylum in the UK until they arrived in the country, but the only way to do so was through illegal routes.

The Home Office would argue that people should be placed in the first safe place where they arrive. But this not only ignores family ties, language barriers and poor responses in countries where people reach it ignoring that the UK has chosen through Brexit toleaveEuropean scheme that made it possible for people to return to the mainland.

The UK was once a world leader in refugee resettlement, placing the third largest number of refugees after the US and Canada. Now we are barely on the notes, says Tim Naor Hilton, interim CEO at Refugee Action. The asylum system needs reform, but these are generous and cruel proposals. There is nothing right for them Contrary to what the government claims, these proposals do nothing to strengthen safe routes for refugees.

Faster and more competent processing of asylum applications (at the moment there is a backlogeight times higherthan a decade ago) and a humanitarian visa system would be a better tool to make it safer for people to enter the UK for asylum.

Once again the Ministry of Interior is presenting us with many failed ideas and a false claim of fundamental change. But do not be fooled, warns Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen.

The Secretary of the Interior is clearly more interested in appearing harsh, despite accepting a terrible culture that continues to ignore the injustices and harms done to women, men and children who have suffered widespread denial of their human rights.