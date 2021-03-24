



VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed a Chilean man who helped uncover a clerical sexual abuse scandal on a Vatican commission advising the parrot on how to protect children from pedophile clergy.

The Vatican said Juan Carlos Cruz is the latest member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Other panel members include a bishop, priest, nun, and laipersons.

Cruz and other survivors of a prominent Chilean predatory priest were invited by the pope in 2018 to discuss their issues with him. Decades of sexual abuse scandals in many lands, including many in the church hierarchy covered by pedophile priests, have undermined the credibility of the Catholic Church among believers. Cruz was the leading whistleblower on clerical abuse and its coverage in his homeland, one of the sex profile profile scandals to tarnish the Catholic church’s reputation. A gay man, Cruz has said he told Francis how the bishops of Chile used his sexual orientation to try to discredit him. He said he spoke to the pontiff of the pain caused by the personal attacks. If the Vatican can persuade believers, it is sincerely committed to banning pedophile priests, and a pervasive culture of coverage by high-ranking clergy is essential to boosting the faith fueled by ordinary Catholics. In 2017, irritated by what she described as the stoning of the Vatican, an Irish woman, Marie Collins, who was sexually abused by a priest as a teenager, resigned from her post on the commission. Collins was damning in her criticism of the Vatican offices, saying some officials were rejecting the pope’s instructions to respond to all correspondence from abuse survivors. Last year, a long-awaited Vatican report about Theodore McCarrick, an influential American cardinal stripped of Francis following reports of sexual abuse, made it clear that the Holy See needs to rethink how the church protects believers from bishops and other hierarchies. who use authorities with often minor responsibilities.

