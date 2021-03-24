Sarah Everard: Police want to track down a man who ‘improperly exposed’ to a woman during Clapham Common vigilance





Metropolitan Police have issued an appeal to track down a man who allegedly exposed himself improperly to a woman during a vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common. The woman was walking along Clapham Common Southside, near the intersection with Windmill Drive and near the place where Sarah disappeared, around 8pm on Saturday, March 13, before a man was said to have exposed her to her. The man is described as white, about 50 years old, about 5ft 6ins tall and has gray hair. He was wearing a bright red vest or vest over a light-colored shirt and pants, according to police. Police have released an electronic device of a man with whom they want to talk about the incident. Detective soldier Luke Flood, from the South Central Command Unit, which police Lambeth, said the victim is being offered support throughout the ongoing investigation. He added: “I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area or who could help identify this person involved to contact the police. Clapham Common was extremely busy that Saturday evening with people attending a vigil.

(Image: PA)

"A lot of people would have filmed or taken pictures and I would ask them to check any material they caught to see if they could identify the man described. "We also cannot go down as there may have been other incidents of this nature in and around the Clapham Joint area. I would encourage anyone with any information to contact. "An incident of improper exposure can be an extremely disturbing act for those who witness it and it is a police officer who takes it very seriously. "Officers have spoken to the victim in this case to offer her support and make sure she is kept up to date with the progress of the investigation." Anyone who can help the police is asked to contact 101 or post on Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD117 / 14MAR. Alternatively, information may be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.







