Macron warns Turkey against election mix, line renewal | News by Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron has stepped up his rhetoric against Turkey once again, following a period of relatively calmer ties between Paris and Ankara, warning against any attempt to interfere in France’s presidential election in the coming years.

Macron told France 5 television that he had noticed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wanted to improve relations, which have been damaged by disputes over the conflicts in Libya, Syria and Nago-Karabakh, and Turkish allegations of Islamophobia in France.

But while Macron insisted that Europe would never turn its back on Turkey, he said improving relations would be difficult if Ankara’s behavior does not change.

There will be attempts to interfere with the other [French] presidential election in 2022, Macron said.

I consider this unacceptable. The threats written in it are not covered.

France heads to next year’s presidential election which is expected to see Macron challenged by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a recurring scenario of the 2017 vote.

Macron said such an intervention would take the form of a game with public opinion as he attacked Turkey for what he called a distortion of his comments on Islam last October.

The French leader then described Islam as a religion in crisis globally as he sought to increase support for his controversial comments on the separatist bill that led to mass protests and calls for a boycott of French products across the Muslim world.

The French government says the bill aims to strengthen the country’s secular values ​​and eradicate religious extremism, but critics claim it will give the state unlimited power over all Muslims and Muslim institutions.

Muslims were also concerned last year after French officials, including Macron, reiterated their support for the right to show cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The debate had followed a gruesome attack near Paris in which a teacher who had shown his class cartoons had his head cut off in the middle of the day.

Very clearly last fall there was a policy of lying, Macron said. State lies, lies spread by Turkish state-controlled media, spread by some major Qatari-controlled channels, he said, ostensibly a reference to the Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Macron, who told Al Jazeera last year that he understood why Muslims were shocked by the cartoons, said he had raised his concerns with the media with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

My comments were falsified and France was presented as a country with a problem with Islam, he said.

At the time of publication, Turkish officials had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

We cannot engage again when there is uncertainty

Relations between Macron and Erdogan reached a low level last year when the Turkish leader said his French counterpart needed mental control as tensions rose over the separatism bill.

Erdogan in December expressed hope that France would get rid of Macron as soon as possible, describing the president as trouble for the country.

The Turkish leader has taken a softer tone towards France and the European Union this year, but Macron indicated he needed much more.

I have noticed since the beginning of the year a desire from President Erdogan to engage again. I want to believe that this path is possible, he said.

But we can not engage again when there is uncertainty. I do not want to re-engage with a better relationship when there are such maneuvers.

Macron said France would never give in to blackmail but acknowledged that Europe had to work with Ankara on migration policy, with Turkey hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

“If one day we say we are not working and discussing with them anymore, they will open their doors and you will have three million Syrian refugees in Europe,” he said.

The French president reaffirmed his conviction that we need to clarify Turkey’s behavior within NATO and was particularly critical of its actions in the conflict in Libya.

Turkey did not keep its word, sent foreign fighters, sent its army [into Libya]. I’m putting a lot of pressure so now we have a retreat, he said.