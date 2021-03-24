Niger mourns 137 victims after the deadliest attack on the last memory





Sunday’s killings represented Nigeria’s worst civilian massacre in recent memory, surpassing an attack by suspected militants in January that killed at least 100 villagers and another last week that killed at least 58.

The scale of the violence this year has called into question claims of progress in the fight against Islamic militants by governments in the Sahel region of West Africa and the former colonial power France, which has 5,000 troops there to support them.

A security source blamed Sunday’s attacks, which were carried out by motorcyclists in the remote Tahoua region near the border with Mali, on the local branch of the Islamic State. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for previous attacks on security forces and French aid workers.

Niger just ended a period of mourning for the previous attacks on Friday.

The rise in deaths appears to be the result of Islamists plunging themselves into ethnic conflicts between rival farmers and livestock communities, said Harouna Abarchi, a civil society activist who leads peace initiatives in the area. The militants, mostly drawn from the Fulani cattle community, have targeted civilians in retaliation for Fulani’s killings by self-defense militias formed by farmers. “It’s a fragile area that has seen inter-municipal conflicts in the past,” Abarchi said. “They are now pursuing civilians, who … could set fire to the area.” The security crisis will fall at the feet of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum, who takes office next week, succeeding Mahamadou Issoufou. Abou Oumarou, a retired colonel and former regional governor, said the repeated attacks raised questions about the army’s response. “How is it that 200 people can ride a motorcycle and no one is aware?” he said. “These forces need to surround these areas so that we know when there is a mass movement.” The government said it was investigating the attacks.

