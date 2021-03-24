Merkel lifts the Easter break while Germany opposes the virus wave





BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects unpopular plan Wednesday to shut down German economy for two extra days during the Easter holidays, overturning its policy as its government faces widespread outrage over its chaotic moves to fight a coronavirus resurgence. Her slaughtered face came less than 36 hours after she had proposed declaring April 1 and 3 a day off, to effectively extend the Easter holidays to five days in a row in hopes of stopping a recent rise in infections . The suggestion made after almost 12 hours of discussions between Mrs. Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states that withdrew in the early hours of Tuesday met with an almost immediate backlash, including sharp criticism from opposition politicians and a flood of complaints from a public consumed by a seemingly roller coaster. endless of blockages and reopenings. It was a mistake, the chancellor said, adding that the suggestion was made with the best of intentions, aimed at slowing down version B.1.1.7, first discovered in Britain, which has spread across Germany. This spread has been helped by a slow distribution of vaccines: Barely 10 percent of German adults have received their first stroke, almost three months after a vaccine developed by a German beginner, BioNTech, became the first in the world to receive approval.

But unlike a year ago, when the chancellor and governors quickly agreed to shut down the economy as the pandemic spread across Europe, the proposal to make Thursday and Saturday before Easter public holidays met with criticism from leaders angry business with the prospect of losing more income and German citizens angry with the idea of ​​having to spend their spring break home for the second year in a row. We must succeed in slowing down the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus, the chancellor said, thanking all Germans who are following the rules of social distancing and disguise. Updated 24 March 2021, 10:14 am ET This was the latest in a series of unexpected turns by the Merkel government, as its health minister suddenly announced that the country was halting vaccinations with AstraZeneca last week, only to reinstate them after the European drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency , cleaned it for use However, despite the confusion created by the suggestion of extending the holidays, some acknowledged that simply returning to the plan would do little to help the country slow the spread of the coronavirus. Germany saw 15,813 new infections on Wednesday, continuing a sharp rise in recent weeks. Instead of more protection from the third wave, we now have less! said Janosch Dahmen, a physician serving as lawmaker for the Greens, said on Twitter. The extended Easter break is now off the table. Even if he were half-mature, today’s decision made the fight against the virus worse, even though he tried to make it better.

In other news around the world: Belgium will tighten restrictions Friday as it faces a growing number of hospitalizations and new cases. Hairdressers and beauty salons will be closed until April 25 and other non-core businesses will be allowed to open to the public only by appointment. Alexander de Croo, the country’s prime minister, called the new measures an Easter holiday. The school spring break will be extended by one week, so students will not return to personal lessons until April 19th.







